Thunder Offense Absent Outside of Gilgeous-Alexander

SGA has been one of the best players in the league scoring the ball to begin the season, however the rest of the Thunder have struggled.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been dominant offensively to begin the Thunder’s season.

However the OKC offense outside of SGA has been bumpy.

Open shots being missed, ineffective shooting and poor 3-point shooting have all been common themes for the Thunder roster outside of Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA remains the power force behind the OKC 4-5 record while scoring more than 30 points per game. SGA is the clear leader with the second leading scorer being Josh Giddey scoring 13.5 per game.

Lu Dort is right behind Giddey with 13.3 points per game.

Both Dort and Giddey, the Thunder’s main supporting cast for Gilgeous-Alexander, have both been inconsistent offensively at times in the first nine games.

Dort is shooting less than 40% from the field this far in the season, while Giddey is shooting 42.7%.

From 3-point range the Thunder continue to be one of the worst teams in the NBA. The team is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc.

From beyond the arc Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been the most efficient. He takes 3.1 attempts per game and is making them at nearly a 43% clip.

Rookie Jalen Williams has shown flashes of being a future key piece to the offense he’s shooting 53.3%.

If he continues to prove efficient he could continue to see an increase in minutes as OKC looks for answers for success.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been dominant from the field this season, but the support has been inconsistent throughout the first nine games.

The Thunder focused on improving shooting in the off-season, however so far the offense hasn’t shown much improvement.

There’s a lot of basketball still to play, but the Thunder’s offense needs to find life outside of Gilgeous-Alexander.

