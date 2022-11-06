Read full article on original website
Buffalo Police release footage of shots fired at substance abuse treatment facility
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police on Saturday released footage of Thursday’s shooting incident that occurred at a West Side substance abuse treatment facility. Jeffery Griffin, 48, was charged Friday, after he allegedly opened fire at two different locations on Buffalo’s lower West Side — on Pennsylvania Street and at the aforementioned Alba de Vida […]
Help sought after man knocked off ATV in flood waters near Salamanca
SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a man who was knocked off an ATV in flood waters Friday night near Salamanca. The sheriff's office said it was called at 10:50 p.m. Friday about an ATV that was traveling along the Allegheny River, near Old Route 17. It had been washed away in flood waters.
“This could’ve gotten ugly”: DA Flynn details Thursday shootings on Buffalo’s West Side
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jeffery Griffin, 48, has been charged Friday after he allegedly opened fire at two different locations on Buffalo’s lower West Side. He’s facing a long list of charges, for allegedly shooting a woman in the leg on Pennsylvania Street and allegedly shooting three bullets in the Alba De Vida methadone clinic. […]
Niagara Falls Police attempting to locate shooting suspect
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are looking for help to track down a shooting suspect. They say someone shot a 21-year-old woman several times on Falls Street near 27th Street on Thursday afternoon. Niagara Falls Police said the woman was treated at the scene by the Niagara...
Buffalo community reflects, mourns 6 months after Tops shooting
Six months have passed since the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, took the lives of 10 people and injured three others. Since the shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on May 14, members of the community have mourned the losses of friends and family, the store was redesigned and reopened a few months after the tragedy, and a grand jury indicted the suspected shooter on federal hate crimes charges. On Monday, Nov. 14, a moment of silence will be held in Buffalo, "the city of good neighbors."But for some, navigating life during the last six months has been tough."It's...
Buffalo man arrested for gun possession, has four previous felonies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced that a 54-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felonies. Buffalo Police say an investigation was opened after a community member alerted police to an unknown subject making concerning comments. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit say they immediately began an investigation and identified Sean Brown […]
Suspect in Buffalo clinic incident charged with attempted murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting in West Buffalo and a separate armed incident at a drug treatment clinic nearby. Jeremy Griffin, 48, is accused of shooting a woman in the leg on Pennsylvania Street on Thursday morning. Shortly after, Buffalo...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters
SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
Town of Tonawanda pushes back overnight winter parking ban
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its overnight winter parking ban has been delayed until at least the end of the month. As of now, the ban will go into place on Dec. 1 at 2:01 a.m. The ban was scheduled to go into place on Nov. 1 […]
Still no arrests in murder on UB North Campus family seeking answers
A mother of a 19-year-old student who was stabbed at the University at Buffalo's North Campus still searches for answers in her son's death.
Lockport fire under investigation, causes $35k in damage
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lockport Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Thursday evening. At approximately 10:15 p.m., the LFD say they arrived at the scene on High Street where, they say, a large quantity of smoke was visible. After an initial investigation around the building, fire personnel say an orange glow was […]
Buffalo man faces 2 felony gun possession charges; Red Flag Law used
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arrested Saturday for gun possession, after someone reported their concerns about him to police. Sean Brown, 54, has been charged with three felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to Buffalo Police. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit began investigating Brown...
wnypapers.com
Community outreach office opens for Kensington Expressway project in east Buffalo
√ New office located at 878 Humboldt Parkway; community outreach liaison appointed for project to be based at outreach center Tuesday through Saturday. Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a community outreach office has officially opened for the Kensington Expressway project at 878 Humboldt Parkway, in the City of Buffalo, to further opportunities for public engagement as planning for the project to reconnect the community along the Kensington Expressway in East Buffalo continues.
Buffalo man sentenced after killing teenager in reckless shooting
The Erie County District Attorney announced that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison on one count of manslaughter and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.
Cheektowaga man injured in shooting sentenced for drug possession
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man who was shot and later found to be in possession of drugs was sentenced Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Alexis Rivera, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 6, 2022 and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and […]
Active Shooter Fired Shots And Was Tackled In Buffalo Drug Treatment Center
A would-be active shooter was tackled and a potentially deadly attack was stopped at a drug treatment center in Buffalo. The incident took place on the morning of Thursday, November 10, 2022. The suspect had a rifle and fired shots inside the Alba de Vida drug treatment center on the west side. Buffalo Police believe the attack is linked to a robbery attempt and another shooting, according to MyChamplainValley.com.
localsyr.com
Police: Security guard tackles active shooter at Buffalo drug clinic
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man with a rifle fired shots inside a substance abuse treatment facility on Buffalo’s West Side Thursday morning, Buffalo Police confirmed, adding that no one was hit by gunfire inside the clinic. A police spokesperson said they believe the incident was an attempted...
2 men arrested after North Tonawanda home invasion
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Two men, including one dressed as a police officer, were arrested following a home invasion that happened in North Tonawanda. Christopher Ewing and Joseph Aleksandrowicz Jr. both arrested Wednesday night. North Tonawanda Police said they face the following charges:. one felony count of first-degree robbery;
Police pass out steering wheel-pedal locks in effort to stem KIA car thefts
AMHERST, N.Y. — The theft of KIA and Hyundai cars has really frustrated car owners and police in recent weeks and months. KIA made a good-will gesture with a locking device distribution effort through some Western New York police departments. But 2 On Your Side found out some car theft victims are still feeling the pain.
wutv29.com
Two men in custody following shootings at West Side home, methadone clinic
Buffalo Police said two men, a white man and a Hispanic man, were arrested following a shooting at a West Side home and then a shots fired incident at a methadone clinic Thursday morning. Police said a female was shot in the leg area inside of a residence in the...
