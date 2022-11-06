ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Buffalo community reflects, mourns 6 months after Tops shooting

Six months have passed since the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, took the lives of 10 people and injured three others. Since the shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on May 14, members of the community have mourned the losses of friends and family, the store was redesigned and reopened a few months after the tragedy, and a grand jury indicted the suspected shooter on federal hate crimes charges. On Monday, Nov. 14, a moment of silence will be held in Buffalo, "the city of good neighbors."But for some, navigating life during the last six months has been tough."It's...
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested for gun possession, has four previous felonies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced that a 54-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felonies. Buffalo Police say an investigation was opened after a community member alerted police to an unknown subject making concerning comments. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit say they immediately began an investigation and identified Sean Brown […]
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters

SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
News 4 Buffalo

Lockport fire under investigation, causes $35k in damage

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lockport Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Thursday evening. At approximately 10:15 p.m., the LFD say they arrived at the scene on High Street where, they say, a large quantity of smoke was visible. After an initial investigation around the building, fire personnel say an orange glow was […]
wnypapers.com

Community outreach office opens for Kensington Expressway project in east Buffalo

√ New office located at 878 Humboldt Parkway; community outreach liaison appointed for project to be based at outreach center Tuesday through Saturday. Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a community outreach office has officially opened for the Kensington Expressway project at 878 Humboldt Parkway, in the City of Buffalo, to further opportunities for public engagement as planning for the project to reconnect the community along the Kensington Expressway in East Buffalo continues.
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man injured in shooting sentenced for drug possession

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man who was shot and later found to be in possession of drugs was sentenced Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Alexis Rivera, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 6, 2022 and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

Active Shooter Fired Shots And Was Tackled In Buffalo Drug Treatment Center

A would-be active shooter was tackled and a potentially deadly attack was stopped at a drug treatment center in Buffalo. The incident took place on the morning of Thursday, November 10, 2022. The suspect had a rifle and fired shots inside the Alba de Vida drug treatment center on the west side. Buffalo Police believe the attack is linked to a robbery attempt and another shooting, according to MyChamplainValley.com.
localsyr.com

Police: Security guard tackles active shooter at Buffalo drug clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man with a rifle fired shots inside a substance abuse treatment facility on Buffalo’s West Side Thursday morning, Buffalo Police confirmed, adding that no one was hit by gunfire inside the clinic. A police spokesperson said they believe the incident was an attempted...
2 On Your Side

2 men arrested after North Tonawanda home invasion

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Two men, including one dressed as a police officer, were arrested following a home invasion that happened in North Tonawanda. Christopher Ewing and Joseph Aleksandrowicz Jr. both arrested Wednesday night. North Tonawanda Police said they face the following charges:. one felony count of first-degree robbery;
