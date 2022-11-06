Crews search East Bay waters in Olympia for missing burglary suspect

Update: The search for the missing burglary suspect was called off about 2 p.m. Sunday, Sgt. Chris Packard said. He was unsure whether it would resume Monday.

Olympia police and fire personnel and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office dive team members were searching Sunday for a missing burglary suspect who jumped into Budd Inlet’s East Bay about 3 a.m.

As of about 11:15 a.m. the man had not been found, said Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Packard.

Olympia police were dispatched to Swantown Marina on East Bay after a report of a burglary in progress, Lt. Paul Lower said. An adult man was reportedly trying to break into a boat, he said.

Police arrived and the man fled from the scene, ultimately jumping into East Bay.

Police kept an eye on him while they called the Olympia Fire Department, who later launched a boat to search for the man, Lower said. However, about that time, police lost sight of the man, he said.