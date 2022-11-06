ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Crews search East Bay waters in Olympia for missing burglary suspect

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tehhL_0j0wDmkI00

Update: The search for the missing burglary suspect was called off about 2 p.m. Sunday, Sgt. Chris Packard said. He was unsure whether it would resume Monday.

Olympia police and fire personnel and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office dive team members were searching Sunday for a missing burglary suspect who jumped into Budd Inlet’s East Bay about 3 a.m.

As of about 11:15 a.m. the man had not been found, said Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Packard.

Olympia police were dispatched to Swantown Marina on East Bay after a report of a burglary in progress, Lt. Paul Lower said. An adult man was reportedly trying to break into a boat, he said.

Police arrived and the man fled from the scene, ultimately jumping into East Bay.

Police kept an eye on him while they called the Olympia Fire Department, who later launched a boat to search for the man, Lower said. However, about that time, police lost sight of the man, he said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Northbound SR 167 reopens after crash in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — All lanes of northbound SR 167 were blocked after a crash at the State Route 18 interchange in Auburn. All lanes have since reopened. The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday. All lanes were closed about 15 minutes...
AUBURN, WA
police1.com

Investigation documents SWAT arrest attempt, Wash. deputy's death

TACOMA, Wash. — The plan the Pierce County Sheriff's Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that's standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two injured in North Seattle shooting

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Aurora Avenue in North Seattle on Monday morning, according to Seattle police. At around 1:30 a.m., the two victims were driving southbound on Aurora near North 125th Street and Aurora Avenue North when another car pulled alongside them. A suspect in...
Chronicle

Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze in Downtown Winlock

Firefighters from multiple districts were battling a blaze in downtown Winlock Tuesday night. Video from the scene shows a structure on Southeast Front Street fully engulfed in flames. The building houses the Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel. Residents told The Chronicle about 30 people were evacuated when the fire began...
WINLOCK, WA
The Stranger

Two Children Held in Jail in Connection with Ingraham High School Shooting

On Wednesday afternoon, the 14-year-old child suspected of shooting and killing another child at Ingraham High School Tuesday morning waived his first appearance in juvenile court. In his absence, the judge determined probable cause for three separate charges brought forth by the prosecution: one count of murder in the first degree, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property. The judge also determined that the suspect would be held in detention.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

King County crime spree suspect arrested in Renton

Police are investigating a series of crimes between Kent, Bellevue and Seattle linked to a single suspect, who was arrested in Renton. Authorities say the suspect carjacked a victim in Kent, then drove the car to Bellevue.
RENTON, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Dies After Forklift Crash

An 80-year-old Centralia man died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from injuries sustained in a forklift crash on Galvin Road on Sunday. The man’s name has not been released by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the crash just after 11:15 a.m. on Nov....
CENTRALIA, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
5K+
Followers
135
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy