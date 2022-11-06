Read full article on original website
gene
6d ago
Hope and Change comes when Americans vote. The Bible tells us that there will be those that try to act like children of light even in the Pulpit. The Bible says you will know a man by his deeds. WARNOCK IS A WOLF IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING. VOTE OUT DEMOCRATS!
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment
ATLANTA - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment on Thursday afternoon. Xavier Frison was charged with murder. Atlanta police say he is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows moments leading up to deadly Midtown Atlanta officer-involved shooting
ATLANTA - Video shows the moments leading up to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Atlanta. The shooting happened on Oct. 25 on West Peachtree Street at the 16th Street intersection in Midtown Atlanta. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a plain-clothes Atlanta police officer shot 35-year-old James Wilborn during an...
Metro Atlanta officer buys gas for woman who was recently robbed
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — One McDonough police officer is helping to spread kindness around the city, one day at a time. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officer Harrison spoke with a driver who was recently involved in a robbery. Officials said the driver was struggling...
Woman shot during dispute over rent at SW Atlanta apartment complex
A dispute over rent led to a woman being shot at her apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Thursday night, officials said.
Man killed at SE Atlanta apartment complex
A man was killed Thursday evening at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, police said.
Atlanta police open 3 homicide cases within 8 hours
Within the span of eight hours, Atlanta police were called to three separate homicide scenes at locations across the city.
fox5atlanta.com
Airport police apprehend suspect with box cutter at Hartsfield Jackson
Exclusive video obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta's Tyler Fingert shows the suspect being taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after being caught with a box cutter on a Frontier flight. (Credit: Moore/Wright Patterson AFB)
1 arrested in fatal shooting at apartment complex near Lenox Square
A man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex Thursday afternoon, Atlanta police confirmed.
Teenage girl dead, man critical after shooting on DeKalb street
A 17-year-old girl was killed and a 23-year-old man was seriously injured when someone opened fire on their car in a neighborhood in DeKalb County, police said.
Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting
DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials. DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man gunned down in front of vacant NW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A man has been killed in an overnight shooting outside a vacant home in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX the shooting happened around Friday morning on Pelham Street and Joseph Lowery Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a man gunned down in front of a vacant home.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot several times in drive-by Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police say a man is recovering after a drive-by Atlanta shooting late Thursday evening. Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Plaza Ln. SW just after 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Investigators...
1 killed, 1 arrested after shooting near Buckhead apartment complex, APD says
ATLANTA — A man is dead and another person has been arrested after a shooting near a Buckhead apartment complex Thursday afternoon, according to Atlanta Police. Authorities said they responded to a person shot call at 3478 Lakeside Dr. NE at 4:41 p.m. The location is near several apartments and businesses including the AMLI Lenox apartments and Savi Provisions Lenox, which is not far from Lenox Square.
fox5atlanta.com
Person shot to death on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have confirmed a shooting that left one person dead Saturday evening. At 7:14 p.m., officers were called to the Chick Fil A restaurant on MLK Jr. Drive in regard to shots fired. By 8 p.m. the victim, a male, was transported to a local hospital where...
Clarkston Police investigating after child shot along East Ponce de Leon Ave
CLARKSTON, Ga. — A child is recovering after getting shot in Clarkston Friday evening, according to authorities. Clarkston Police Department officers were called at 5:30 p.m. to Peachtree Creek On Ponce Apartments after getting reports of a gun discharging in the area, they said. They searched the area but didn't find anyone with a gun, officers said.
'Will it ever stop?' | Atlanta woman reflects on the impact of gun violence after TakeOff's death
ATLANTA — When coping with a loved who who was killed by gun violence, Ashlee Johnson says the grief is different. "Living with that unsettled feeling of what happened and is something going to happen to me is what makes the most difference between street grief and any other type of grief," she described.
Child shot at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say
CLARKSTON , Ga. — Clarkston police are currently investigating after a child was shot at an apartment complex. Officers say they were called to the Peachtree Creek on Ponce Apartments on East Ponce De Leon Ave. at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening after a 911 caller said they heard a gunshot.
Man dead after shooting near Buckhead apartment building, suspect in custody, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are currently investigating a deadly shooting near an apartment building in a busy area of Buckhead. Officers were called to Lakeside Drive NE near the AMLI Lenox apartment building just before 4:45 p.m. Investigators say a man who had been shot was taken to the...
Woman shot in shoulder after incident at Atlanta short-term rental property
ATLANTA — A shooting at an Atlanta short term rental property has left one woman injured and a nearby middle school on exterior lockdown Thursday. According to Atlanta Police, a couple renting a home on Niskey Lake Road returned to discover the woman's daughter "having relations with another juvenile."
Man charged, 106 dogs rescued from Georgia home
DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man faces charges after more than 100 dogs were rescued from a home in Paulding County where a dog-fighting operation was being run. Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, of Dallas, was arrested Tuesday on one count each of aggravated cruelty to animals and dog fighting, but the sheriff’s office said […]
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 5