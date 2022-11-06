ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

gene
6d ago

Hope and Change comes when Americans vote. The Bible tells us that there will be those that try to act like children of light even in the Pulpit. The Bible says you will know a man by his deeds. WARNOCK IS A WOLF IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING. VOTE OUT DEMOCRATS!

fox5atlanta.com

Arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment

ATLANTA - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment on Thursday afternoon. Xavier Frison was charged with murder. Atlanta police say he is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting

DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials. DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man gunned down in front of vacant NW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - A man has been killed in an overnight shooting outside a vacant home in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX the shooting happened around Friday morning on Pelham Street and Joseph Lowery Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a man gunned down in front of a vacant home.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot several times in drive-by Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police say a man is recovering after a drive-by Atlanta shooting late Thursday evening. Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Plaza Ln. SW just after 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Investigators...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

1 killed, 1 arrested after shooting near Buckhead apartment complex, APD says

ATLANTA — A man is dead and another person has been arrested after a shooting near a Buckhead apartment complex Thursday afternoon, according to Atlanta Police. Authorities said they responded to a person shot call at 3478 Lakeside Dr. NE at 4:41 p.m. The location is near several apartments and businesses including the AMLI Lenox apartments and Savi Provisions Lenox, which is not far from Lenox Square.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Person shot to death on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have confirmed a shooting that left one person dead Saturday evening. At 7:14 p.m., officers were called to the Chick Fil A restaurant on MLK Jr. Drive in regard to shots fired. By 8 p.m. the victim, a male, was transported to a local hospital where...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Man charged, 106 dogs rescued from Georgia home

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man faces charges after more than 100 dogs were rescued from a home in Paulding County where a dog-fighting operation was being run. Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, of Dallas, was arrested Tuesday on one count each of aggravated cruelty to animals and dog fighting, but the sheriff’s office said […]
DALLAS, GA
11Alive

11Alive

