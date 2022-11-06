ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police locate woman and 4-year-old child

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police on Friday asked for help in locating a missing woman and 4-year-old child. Genae Favors and Jordan Favors had been last seen in the 100 block of Andover in Buffalo. About two hours after Buffalo Police asked for help, the department posted on its Facebook page that they had been found.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men arrested after North Tonawanda home invasion

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Two men, including one dressed as a police officer, were arrested following a home invasion that happened in North Tonawanda. Christopher Ewing and Joseph Aleksandrowicz Jr. both arrested Wednesday night. North Tonawanda Police said they face the following charges:. one felony count of first-degree robbery;
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls man dies after being stabbed in September

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man who was stabbed in September died Tuesday morning. The 47-year-old victim, who was not named by a Niagara Falls spokesperson, died Tuesday morning at Erie County Medical Center. He was stabbed multiple times on Sept. 19 in an apartment building on the 700 block of 20th Street.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Amherst Police to hand out Kia wheel locks to residents

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department says it has received a shipment of about 100 wheel locks from Kia in response to the recent thefts of certain Kia models. Law enforcement agencies across the country have seen an increase in Kia vehicle thefts after a video was shared on social media showing steps on how to steal Kias.
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

Family in Angola loses home and business in fire

ANGOLA, N.Y. — A family lost its business and home in a multi-use structure fire. According to the Town of Evans Police Department, the fire happened just after 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Village of Angola. The structure was home to Gram's Pierogi House and apartments. Several...
ANGOLA, NY
2 On Your Side

Silver Alert canceled for Cheektowaga woman

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police said the Silver Alert issued for a woman Monday has been canceled. Police said she has been found. Police say 77-year-old Paulette Witherspoon was last seen at 2:30 Monday Afternoon at her home near Woodell and Walden. Paulette reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s, dementia, or...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
