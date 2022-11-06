Read full article on original website
Help sought after man knocked off ATV in flood waters near Salamanca
SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a man who was knocked off an ATV in flood waters Friday night near Salamanca. The sheriff's office said it was called at 10:50 p.m. Friday about an ATV that was traveling along the Allegheny River, near Old Route 17. It had been washed away in flood waters.
Niagara Falls Police attempting to locate shooting suspect
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are looking for help to track down a shooting suspect. They say someone shot a 21-year-old woman several times on Falls Street near 27th Street on Thursday afternoon. Niagara Falls Police said the woman was treated at the scene by the Niagara...
Suspect in Buffalo clinic incident charged with attempted murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting in West Buffalo and a separate armed incident at a drug treatment clinic nearby. Jeremy Griffin, 48, is accused of shooting a woman in the leg on Pennsylvania Street on Thursday morning. Shortly after, Buffalo...
Buffalo Police locate woman and 4-year-old child
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police on Friday asked for help in locating a missing woman and 4-year-old child. Genae Favors and Jordan Favors had been last seen in the 100 block of Andover in Buffalo. About two hours after Buffalo Police asked for help, the department posted on its Facebook page that they had been found.
Buffalo Police release security camera footage of 2 security guards, 2 civilians taking down gunman
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police officials have released security camera footage of what they say is 48-year-old Jeremy Griffin walking into a methadone clinic on Virginia Street on Thursday morning, carrying an AR-15. Officers believe it was an attempted robbery that was drug related. Two seconds into the video,...
1 in custody following shootings on Pennsylvania and Virginia streets in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person is in custody following what Buffalo Police believe were two attempted robberies at a residence on Pennsylvania Street and a methadone clinic on Virginia Street. The incidents happened within minutes of each other Thursday morning, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said during a virtual...
Buffalo man faces 2 felony gun possession charges; Red Flag Law used
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arrested Saturday for gun possession, after someone reported their concerns about him to police. Sean Brown, 54, has been charged with three felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to Buffalo Police. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit began investigating Brown...
2 men arrested after North Tonawanda home invasion
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Two men, including one dressed as a police officer, were arrested following a home invasion that happened in North Tonawanda. Christopher Ewing and Joseph Aleksandrowicz Jr. both arrested Wednesday night. North Tonawanda Police said they face the following charges:. one felony count of first-degree robbery;
Niagara Falls man dies after being stabbed in September
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man who was stabbed in September died Tuesday morning. The 47-year-old victim, who was not named by a Niagara Falls spokesperson, died Tuesday morning at Erie County Medical Center. He was stabbed multiple times on Sept. 19 in an apartment building on the 700 block of 20th Street.
Amherst Police to hand out Kia wheel locks to residents
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department says it has received a shipment of about 100 wheel locks from Kia in response to the recent thefts of certain Kia models. Law enforcement agencies across the country have seen an increase in Kia vehicle thefts after a video was shared on social media showing steps on how to steal Kias.
Man, woman hit while crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man and woman were hit while crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa Street around 1 a.m. According to the police, the vehicle that allegedly hit them drove away from the scene. Investigators said the vehicle was possibly a newer model black Jeep. The...
4 injured after shooting near East Amherst and Main Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said four people were injured during a shooting Saturday night. Officers were called to Level One Entertainment on East Amherst Street for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Police said four people were shot while inside the establishment. The victims — two...
Police pass out steering wheel-pedal locks in effort to stem KIA car thefts
AMHERST, N.Y. — The theft of KIA and Hyundai cars has really frustrated car owners and police in recent weeks and months. KIA made a good-will gesture with a locking device distribution effort through some Western New York police departments. But 2 On Your Side found out some car theft victims are still feeling the pain.
Victims and survivors of the May 14 shooting honored at Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday will mark six months since a gunman killed 10 people and hurt 3 others in a racially motivated attack at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. On Friday night, families and survivors of the massacre were honored on Friday evening at the Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner.
Victim of Niagara County fatal fire identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who died in a fire on Oct. 29 in the Town of Wilson. Wilson resident, Timothy Stephens, 59, died in the fire on Daniels Road. Niagara County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call...
Chautauqua County man in hospital following crash Monday morning
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man is in the hospital after a car crash in the Town of Ellery Monday morning. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office say 28-year-old Michael Lanphere was driving north on Route 380 around 7 a.m., when he drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a second driver head-on.
Buffalo business owner making changes after shooting at his entertainment venue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An entertainment complex in Buffalo plans to enhance its security measures and take other steps after four people were shot following a dispute at the bar according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department. Officers were called to Level One Entertainment A.K.A. the Zone One...
Family in Angola loses home and business in fire
ANGOLA, N.Y. — A family lost its business and home in a multi-use structure fire. According to the Town of Evans Police Department, the fire happened just after 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Village of Angola. The structure was home to Gram's Pierogi House and apartments. Several...
Advisory issued for lake effect snow in Southern Tier this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service of Buffalo issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Saturday afternoon due to lake effect snow expected in parts of the Southern Tier over the weekend. Geographically, the advisory is issued for all of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. The advisory is from 7...
Silver Alert canceled for Cheektowaga woman
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police said the Silver Alert issued for a woman Monday has been canceled. Police said she has been found. Police say 77-year-old Paulette Witherspoon was last seen at 2:30 Monday Afternoon at her home near Woodell and Walden. Paulette reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s, dementia, or...
