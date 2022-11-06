how is this breaking news? 🤣 people are dying left and right, there's an imminent treat of a nuclear war in the horizon, the country is in shambles and these are the news I get? I don't care about these two personal life or if they wore a plastic bag for the red carpet 🤷🏻♀️
yall are losing your minds over the age gap, wait til you find out there's celebrities with bigger gaps in their relationship.. Leonardo Dicaprio and Camila Morrone at 23, Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata at 31, Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams at 36, Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston at 39, AND Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie also at 39.... They're both adults, Billie is old enough to make her own decisions, just like Jesse knows the difference between right and wrong... It's not that serious..
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away 3 million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel 'The Shining' Twins for Halloween
Billie Eilish & New Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Face Backlash For Halloween Costumes Poking Fun At Their Age Gap
Jamie Lee Curtis' daughter makes red carpet debut after coming out as transgender
Jennifer Aniston Stuns In All-Black Outfit While Jogging In New York City
Kylie Jenner Rocks Full Green Body Paint in Spooktacular Pic in Hailey Bieber's Bathtub
Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news
Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'
Taylor Swift was dressed like a '19th-century street urchin' with brown teeth when she met Eddie Redmayne at 'Les Misérables' audition
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex Michael Lockwood remarries with their daughters at the ceremony after nasty custody battle
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'
John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement
Mother of Nick Cannon's Ninth Child Says She Wants to Have 'One More'
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary
People
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 19