Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Upstate bakery makes list of Oprah’s Favorite Things
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg bakery with a rich backstory made the annual list of Oprah’s Favorite Things. This is the fourth time the business has been mentioned. The sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes, earned a spot under the ‘food gifts’ section. Caroline’s...
WYFF4.com
'Oprah's Favorite Things' list features Spartanburg, South Carolina, business
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg, South Carolina, business is featured onOprah's Favorite Things list for 2022. Caroline's Cakes Sweet Potato Cake is on the list under food gifts. Caroline's Cakes is a bakery on Beaumont Avenue in Spartanburg. Caroline Ragsdale Reutter died in 2017 after being diagnosed with ovarian...
FOX Carolina
Upstate breweries react after co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery dies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate breweries are mourning the loss of one of co-founders of Thomas Creek Brewery after he lost his battle with cancer. According to a Facebook post, Tom Davis, co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery, was diagnosed with stage IV ampullary cancer on October 19 and brought home on hospice care.
This Christmas Town In Georgia Looks Like A Magical Hallmark Movie & You Can Visit For Free
Spending December in this Georgia "Christmas town" might make you feel like you stepped through a Television screen into a magical holiday movie on the Hallmark Channel. The charming town of Dahlonega, GA transforms into the most picturesque wonderland in November, and you can actually visit it for free. Nestled...
WRAL
Night with a ghost: Staying in the Pink Lady's room at Grove Park Inn
Last week, I stayed in the most famous room at Grove Park Inn in Asheville - Room 545 also known as the Pink Lady's room. In 1920, a young woman fell, jumped or was pushed to her death from the fifth floor onto the third floor Palm Court Atrium. She was rolled into a carpet and removed from the property. She was wearing pink and was staying in room 545 at the time of her death. She was a guest of a guest so her name was not registered with the hotel. Since her death, there have been reports of people seeing pink mist. Other report TVs turning on and off and their faucets turning themselves on.
fox13news.com
Watch: Bride jokingly blows dust off vows during ceremony as 15-year relationship finally leads to wedding
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. - This wedding was a long time coming, and the bride made sure everyone knew it. As Christie Jefferies and her groom, Byron, stood before their guests at their October wedding in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, she had a surprise in store when it came time for the couple to exchange their vows.
country1037fm.com
How Will Subtropical Storm Nicole Affect North Carolina and South Carolina
We are thinking about our brothers and sisters in Florida as yet more potentially life threatening weather heads their way. How will subtropical storm Nicole affect North Carolina and South Carolina?. Subtropical storm Nicole reportedly formed in the Bahamas and is moving towards Florida’s east coast. Batten down the hatches...
wgac.com
What Georgia Town Made The List Of Most Festive For Christmas In America?
I came home to my wife watching a Christmas Movie earlier this week. It was one of the Lifetime Channel holiday movies, A Taste of Christmas. The towns are always fully decorated, it almost always snows, and someone is usually going to fall in love. After realizing that I wasn’t...
WYFF4.com
Latest track shows Nicole moves over Upstate South Carolina Friday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Nicole will bring rain to the Carolinas and Georgia Thursday into Friday the latest track shows. (Watch full forecast above) Nicole is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain as it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday. The latest weather models bring rain from Nicole...
FOX Carolina
Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction
Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
mytjnow.com
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
abcnews4.com
Hispanic-American residents lead growth among new registered voter in the Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Hispanic-American voters are leading the growth among new voter registration in the United States, and the same thing is happening in both Carolinas, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Hispanic...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in North Carolina.
abcnews4.com
As Nicole looks to impact the Lowcountry, concerns grow over additional beach erosion
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina. The storm brought problems for parts of the coast. "Ian for Folly Beach was just mostly erosion and flooding due to rain, not saltwater intrusion. We had a good bit of flooding around just because we got so much rain in such a short period of time. There was no where for it to go, it was high tide, it’s got to sit there until the tide goes out," said Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin.
WYFF4.com
Conditions mostly clear in South Carolina for Election Day 'beaver blood moon' eclipse
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tuesday morning holds a special treat for skywatchers everywhere. Not only will the full beaver moon be on display, but a total lunar eclipse will take place, as well. And the skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy in our area, so the view for...
abcnews4.com
Utah non-profit uses digital art to help save rhinos in South Africa
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More conservation efforts are turning to cryptocurrency to further their cause; a Utah-based effort to save rhinos in South Africa is using digital art to help the species. Wade Hill is the founder of Warriors 4 Rhinos, a non-profit that benefits a rhino sanctuary...
furman.edu
Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education
Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Play Safe names new Executive Director
Brandy Singleton has been named Executive Director of PlaySafe effective September 26, 2022. The South Carolina-based nonprofit works to educate, promote, support, and foster healthy lifestyles, wellness, and safe athletic participation in active youth, young adults, and the community at large. Singleton will manage all day-to-day operations at PlaySafe as well as lead comprehensive marketing and fund development strategies. Her passion for health, safety, wellness, and promoting community-based nonprofits will help to further PlaySafe’s mission and growth throughout the twelve counties served in South Carolina and Georgia.
cbs17
Total lunar eclipse, Election Day to overlap first time in U.S. history: Here’s when to look up
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many Americans will be looking down at an election ballot Tuesday, everyone in the U.S. can also look up to see a total lunar eclipse. Totality will be visible (assuming we have clear skies!) in the early morning hours Tuesday in North Carolina and all of North America. When the moon enters the Earth’s shadow, it will be the second lunar eclipse of the year, but it is the last total lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025.
WAVY News 10
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee’s Player of the the week: Phoebus’ Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
Comments / 2