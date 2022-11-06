ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

FOX Carolina

Upstate bakery makes list of Oprah’s Favorite Things

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg bakery with a rich backstory made the annual list of Oprah’s Favorite Things. This is the fourth time the business has been mentioned. The sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes, earned a spot under the ‘food gifts’ section. Caroline’s...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate breweries react after co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery dies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate breweries are mourning the loss of one of co-founders of Thomas Creek Brewery after he lost his battle with cancer. According to a Facebook post, Tom Davis, co-founder of Thomas Creek Brewery, was diagnosed with stage IV ampullary cancer on October 19 and brought home on hospice care.
GREENVILLE, SC
WRAL

Night with a ghost: Staying in the Pink Lady's room at Grove Park Inn

Last week, I stayed in the most famous room at Grove Park Inn in Asheville - Room 545 also known as the Pink Lady's room. In 1920, a young woman fell, jumped or was pushed to her death from the fifth floor onto the third floor Palm Court Atrium. She was rolled into a carpet and removed from the property. She was wearing pink and was staying in room 545 at the time of her death. She was a guest of a guest so her name was not registered with the hotel. Since her death, there have been reports of people seeing pink mist. Other report TVs turning on and off and their faucets turning themselves on.
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

How Will Subtropical Storm Nicole Affect North Carolina and South Carolina

We are thinking about our brothers and sisters in Florida as yet more potentially life threatening weather heads their way. How will subtropical storm Nicole affect North Carolina and South Carolina?. Subtropical storm Nicole reportedly formed in the Bahamas and is moving towards Florida’s east coast. Batten down the hatches...
FLORIDA STATE
WYFF4.com

Latest track shows Nicole moves over Upstate South Carolina Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Nicole will bring rain to the Carolinas and Georgia Thursday into Friday the latest track shows. (Watch full forecast above) Nicole is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain as it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday. The latest weather models bring rain from Nicole...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction

Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
GREENVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

As Nicole looks to impact the Lowcountry, concerns grow over additional beach erosion

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina. The storm brought problems for parts of the coast. "Ian for Folly Beach was just mostly erosion and flooding due to rain, not saltwater intrusion. We had a good bit of flooding around just because we got so much rain in such a short period of time. There was no where for it to go, it was high tide, it’s got to sit there until the tide goes out," said Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Utah non-profit uses digital art to help save rhinos in South Africa

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More conservation efforts are turning to cryptocurrency to further their cause; a Utah-based effort to save rhinos in South Africa is using digital art to help the species. Wade Hill is the founder of Warriors 4 Rhinos, a non-profit that benefits a rhino sanctuary...
UTAH STATE
furman.edu

Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education

Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
GREENVILLE, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Play Safe names new Executive Director

Brandy Singleton has been named Executive Director of PlaySafe effective September 26, 2022. The South Carolina-based nonprofit works to educate, promote, support, and foster healthy lifestyles, wellness, and safe athletic participation in active youth, young adults, and the community at large. Singleton will manage all day-to-day operations at PlaySafe as well as lead comprehensive marketing and fund development strategies. Her passion for health, safety, wellness, and promoting community-based nonprofits will help to further PlaySafe’s mission and growth throughout the twelve counties served in South Carolina and Georgia.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Total lunar eclipse, Election Day to overlap first time in U.S. history: Here’s when to look up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many Americans will be looking down at an election ballot Tuesday, everyone in the U.S. can also look up to see a total lunar eclipse. Totality will be visible (assuming we have clear skies!) in the early morning hours Tuesday in North Carolina and all of North America. When the moon enters the Earth’s shadow, it will be the second lunar eclipse of the year, but it is the last total lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WAVY News 10

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee’s Player of the the week: Phoebus’ Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
GATES COUNTY, NC

