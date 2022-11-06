ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band Gets Big Send-Off To State

Parents, grandparents, siblings, staff and fans lined one side of Gladys Alexander Drive Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, 2022, to show support and encouragement for the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band with a big send-off for the musicians who are traveling Tuesday morning to San Antonio. The Wildcat Band is scheduled to...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Paris Junior College Laptop Giveaway to Full Time Students

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Office Manager Dana Smock, left, presents a free lap top computer to Maci Wright of Sulphur Springs for registering as a full-time, 12 semester credit hour student for the fall 2022 semester. The computer is to help those students taking a full load of classes to have the resources they need to succeed.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

William (Bill) Alford

William (Bill) Alford, aged 78, from Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on the evening of November 5, from heart complications. Bill was born on August 8, 1944, to Thomas “Marcus” and Helen Alford in Hughes Springs, Texas. He grew up in Sulphur Springs, Texas and studied engineering at East Texas State University. He went on to work in the aerospace engineering industry, designing military planes and equipment for several companies, including LTV in Irving and Tyler, Texas, and E-Systems/Raytheon/L3 in Greenville, Texas.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Annie’s Room to be Unveiled

Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will be officially opened on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Close Finish For Sulphur Springs ISD Bond Proposition Election

North Hopkins, Saltillo, Miller Grove Elect Trustees To School Boards. The election for the Sulphur Springs ISD bond proposition was a close finish, with 50.6% of district voters casting ballots against Proposition A and 49.4% casting ballots in favor of the proposed $81.5 million bond. Voters in Saltillo, North Hopkins and Miller Grove also selected their choices to fill school board seats as well.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Grand Opening For New Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home

The brand new Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home invites everyone to its Open House next Tuesday, November 15, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The new state of the art facility is on Wildcat Way across from the Sulphur Springs Middle School.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Janice Petty

A funeral service for Janice Petty, age 86, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Jenkins, Dr. Jeff Gravens and Cole Newsom officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery with Cole Newsom, Cade Newsom, Rhett Newsom, Peyton Howard, Mark Maddox, Garrett Lockhart, James Calderbank, Bobby Beck, Sam Johnson and Tracy Johnson serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Petty passed away on November 8, 2022, at Carriage House Manor.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Talking Tombstones this Weekend

Immersive history will be provided by the Hopkins County Genealogy Society at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery this weekend. Watch and listen as locals in period costumes retell events and stories as the people who lived them. Tickets are $10 per person, and a golf cart will be available for...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s a look at East Texas Election Day turnout

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Election Day excited many voters, we checked in on different polling locations throughout East Texas to see how things were coming along. Early voter turnout in Texas has been far below what was expected for these midterms. Tuesday at the Smith County Voting Hub in downtown Tyler, however, we saw a […]
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

KTEN.com

Long track tornado upgraded to EF-4

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KLTV

Cason Storm Damage: Jose Rodriguez

Dr. Ed Dominguez tells us what Texas flu trends he sees so far this season. Dr. Ed tells us when the optimal time to get the flu shot is so you're protected in time for Thanksgiving gatherings, and also suggests the people who most need to make sure they're protected from the flu.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

A Pizza Party at Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center

Students were treated to a pizza party at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus recently. Enjoying their share of the pizza were June Busby, Vivyan Muniz and Maci Wright. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
