Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Bonham voters all reject school district bond proposals
Voters in Northeast Texas rejected bond proposals presented by some of the region’s largest school districts in the Nov. 8 elections. In Greenville, a bond package was defeated by 140 votes out of 8,920 votes cast. The $136.5 million package would have paid for a new middle school and a new early childhood center.
Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band Gets Big Send-Off To State
Parents, grandparents, siblings, staff and fans lined one side of Gladys Alexander Drive Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, 2022, to show support and encouragement for the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band with a big send-off for the musicians who are traveling Tuesday morning to San Antonio. The Wildcat Band is scheduled to...
Paris Junior College Laptop Giveaway to Full Time Students
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Office Manager Dana Smock, left, presents a free lap top computer to Maci Wright of Sulphur Springs for registering as a full-time, 12 semester credit hour student for the fall 2022 semester. The computer is to help those students taking a full load of classes to have the resources they need to succeed.
North Hopkins FCCLA, Beta Honor Barbara Cockrum With Veterans’ Hospital Drive
North Hopkins FCCLA and Beta Club will honor the late Barbara Cockrum with a veterans’ hospital drive. Cockrum continued to be active at the school even after retiring, often serving as a substitute teacher and each year hosting an event to benefit the veterans at the Bonham hospital. In...
William (Bill) Alford
William (Bill) Alford, aged 78, from Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on the evening of November 5, from heart complications. Bill was born on August 8, 1944, to Thomas “Marcus” and Helen Alford in Hughes Springs, Texas. He grew up in Sulphur Springs, Texas and studied engineering at East Texas State University. He went on to work in the aerospace engineering industry, designing military planes and equipment for several companies, including LTV in Irving and Tyler, Texas, and E-Systems/Raytheon/L3 in Greenville, Texas.
Annie’s Room to be Unveiled
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will be officially opened on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Close Finish For Sulphur Springs ISD Bond Proposition Election
North Hopkins, Saltillo, Miller Grove Elect Trustees To School Boards. The election for the Sulphur Springs ISD bond proposition was a close finish, with 50.6% of district voters casting ballots against Proposition A and 49.4% casting ballots in favor of the proposed $81.5 million bond. Voters in Saltillo, North Hopkins and Miller Grove also selected their choices to fill school board seats as well.
Grand Opening For New Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home
The brand new Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home invites everyone to its Open House next Tuesday, November 15, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The new state of the art facility is on Wildcat Way across from the Sulphur Springs Middle School.
Sears Retiring After 25 Years As General Manager Of Northeast Texas Municipal Water District
Northeast Texas Municipal Water District honored General Manager Walt Sears, Jr. with a retirement dinner in Hughes Springs, Texas, on Thursday, November 3, celebrating his 25 years of outstanding service to the citizens of Northeast Texas and the district. Sears joined the district as general manager in 1998, having previously...
Royse City ISD Education Foundation sets record numbers in Fall 2022
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 7, 2022) The Royse City ISD Education Foundation is a non-profit organization that funds creative grants and programming above and beyond district budgeting. Since 2009, the Foundation has given more than $1 million back to Royse City ISD schools through grants, programs and events that support students and staff members.
Obituary – Janice Petty
A funeral service for Janice Petty, age 86, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Jenkins, Dr. Jeff Gravens and Cole Newsom officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery with Cole Newsom, Cade Newsom, Rhett Newsom, Peyton Howard, Mark Maddox, Garrett Lockhart, James Calderbank, Bobby Beck, Sam Johnson and Tracy Johnson serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Petty passed away on November 8, 2022, at Carriage House Manor.
Lady Cat Basketball Falls in Season Opener, Plays at Caddo Mills Friday
The two teams played neck and neck through the first half, tied 29-29, but the wheels fell off in the third when visiting Sherman surged past Sulphur Springs in the second half to secure a second straight victory. Coach Bryan Jones’s team played hard and kept it tied through the...
Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
Lady Cat Cross Country Finishes 15th at State Meet
Lady Cat cross country last week ran in the 4A state championship meet held at Old Settlers Park. It’s the first time in Sulphur Springs history that Lady Cat XC has qualified for state. Coach Ross Hicks said his team put in good effort all season long and are...
Talking Tombstones this Weekend
Immersive history will be provided by the Hopkins County Genealogy Society at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery this weekend. Watch and listen as locals in period costumes retell events and stories as the people who lived them. Tickets are $10 per person, and a golf cart will be available for...
Here’s a look at East Texas Election Day turnout
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Election Day excited many voters, we checked in on different polling locations throughout East Texas to see how things were coming along. Early voter turnout in Texas has been far below what was expected for these midterms. Tuesday at the Smith County Voting Hub in downtown Tyler, however, we saw a […]
Annie’s Room Unveiled At Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs, TX – The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will officially open on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 pm. They invite the public to attend.
Long track tornado upgraded to EF-4
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
Cason Storm Damage: Jose Rodriguez
Dr. Ed Dominguez tells us what Texas flu trends he sees so far this season. Dr. Ed tells us when the optimal time to get the flu shot is so you're protected in time for Thanksgiving gatherings, and also suggests the people who most need to make sure they're protected from the flu.
A Pizza Party at Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center
Students were treated to a pizza party at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus recently. Enjoying their share of the pizza were June Busby, Vivyan Muniz and Maci Wright. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
