ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Prepare for overnight road closure in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Overnight road closures will be happening in Conway next week. The Laurel Street and Elm Street Intersection will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14, Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 16. The intersections will be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. as contractors complete...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is displaced after an early morning house fire in Conway Tuesday. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the 100 block of Mama Cecil Road at 4:07 a.m. HCFR said the fire was under control with no reported injuries. The American Red...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train identified

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City Monday around 8: 30 p.m., according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident,...
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

33-year-old killed, another person hurt in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating one of two deadly shootings in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were shot Sunday on Ervin Street. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later said 33-year-old Deangelo Darnell James died as a result of the incident....
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner: Woman struck, killed by train in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Monday night. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street railroad crossing. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later identified the...
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

Horry County deputy sheriff named ‘Officer of the Year’

CALABASH, N.C. (WMBF) - During its inaugural Officer of the Year Award ceremony, the Carolina Border Shields honored one of Horry County’s very own. Deputy Grainger Hendrick, a deputy with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, was the first recipient of the award, decided unanimously by the members of Carolina Border Shields, a non-profit group of 250 retired police officers.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on Ervin Street in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died and another was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Ervin Street, according to deputies. The name of the person killed has not been released. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No other […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating death near Landmark Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Conway man pleads guilty to killing stepdad, a former Conway police officer

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his stepdad, a retired police officer in March 2020. The Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced Wednesday, Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 24, pleaded to voluntary manslaughter for the 2020 fatal shooting of his stepdad, James Odell Cochran, and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

2 arrested in Florence County drug investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County deputies arrested two people Monday after executing a search warrant in the Franklin Drive area of Florence. Haley Brook Bellamy, 21, of Florence was charged with distribution of controlled substances, possession with distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Endangered 17-year-old girl from Longs found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 17-year-old girl previously considered endangered has been found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
WMBF

Police make arrest in connection to June shooting in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a man in connection to a shooting back in June in the Conway area. Cortez Sherman, 29, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. An incident report states that...
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy