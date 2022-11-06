Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Wild Water and Wheels permanently closesMyrtleBeachSC NewsSurfside Beach, SC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
Related
4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a three-vehicle crash that blocked lanes of traffic near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 7:50 a.m. in the area of N. Highway 701 and Adrian Highway, HCFR said. People are asked to avoid the […]
No injuries reported in fire that destroyed building in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a building in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The fire happened at 4:32 p.m. at an outbuilding on Highway 701 near McNabb Shortcut Road, according to HCFR. The building was destroyed and a nearby residence was destroyed, […]
wpde.com
Prepare for overnight road closure in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Overnight road closures will be happening in Conway next week. The Laurel Street and Elm Street Intersection will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14, Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 16. The intersections will be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. as contractors complete...
WMBF
Woman hit, killed while walking on West Palmetto Street in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was killed while walking late Monday on West Palmetto Street in Florence County, according to officials. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the incident happened at around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Cashua Drive, just south of Florence. Ridgeway said a 2014 Ford...
Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
WMBF
Warrants: North Myrtle Beach standoff suspect accused of choking, pointing rifle at victim
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Police Department has officially confirmed the name and charges of a man accused of sparking a several-hour standoff last week. An incident report obtained by WMBF News lists 37-year-old Adam Henry Hayes as the man arrested in the case.
WMBF
1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is displaced after an early morning house fire in Conway Tuesday. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the 100 block of Mama Cecil Road at 4:07 a.m. HCFR said the fire was under control with no reported injuries. The American Red...
wpde.com
Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train identified
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City Monday around 8: 30 p.m., according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident,...
WMBF
33-year-old killed, another person hurt in Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating one of two deadly shootings in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were shot Sunday on Ervin Street. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later said 33-year-old Deangelo Darnell James died as a result of the incident....
WMBF
North Carolina woman identified as pedestrian hit, killed near Loris area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman who was hit and killed last week near the Loris area. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the pedestrian as 37-year-old Amy Jo Watts from Tabor City. Willard said she died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries.
WMBF
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by train in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Monday night. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street railroad crossing. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later identified the...
WMBF
Horry County deputy sheriff named ‘Officer of the Year’
CALABASH, N.C. (WMBF) - During its inaugural Officer of the Year Award ceremony, the Carolina Border Shields honored one of Horry County’s very own. Deputy Grainger Hendrick, a deputy with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, was the first recipient of the award, decided unanimously by the members of Carolina Border Shields, a non-profit group of 250 retired police officers.
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on Ervin Street in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died and another was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Ervin Street, according to deputies. The name of the person killed has not been released. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No other […]
wpde.com
Police investigating death near Landmark Resort
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
WMBF
Conway man pleads guilty to killing stepdad, a former Conway police officer
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his stepdad, a retired police officer in March 2020. The Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced Wednesday, Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 24, pleaded to voluntary manslaughter for the 2020 fatal shooting of his stepdad, James Odell Cochran, and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
WMBF
2 arrested in Florence County drug investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County deputies arrested two people Monday after executing a search warrant in the Franklin Drive area of Florence. Haley Brook Bellamy, 21, of Florence was charged with distribution of controlled substances, possession with distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Police: Endangered 17-year-old girl from Longs found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 17-year-old girl previously considered endangered has been found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
WMBF
Warrants: Longs man shot victim without removing gun from jacket pocket
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is being held under no bond in connection to an October shooting in Longs. Horry County police were called to a home in the 600 block of Freemont Road for a shooting where they found three witnesses. The witnesses told officers that...
WMBF
Police make arrest in connection to June shooting in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a man in connection to a shooting back in June in the Conway area. Cortez Sherman, 29, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. An incident report states that...
Comments / 1