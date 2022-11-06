Effective: 2022-11-09 22:09:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-10 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Inland Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Northern Lake County; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Lake County This product covers East Central Florida **HURRICANE NICOLE WILL MAKE LANDFALL ALONG THE TREASURE COAST OVERNIGHT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard, and Mainland Southern Brevard - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Inland Volusia, Northern Lake, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Southern Lake * STORM INFORMATION: - About 90 miles east-southeast of Fort Pierce FL - 27.0N 78.9W - Storm Intensity 75 mph - Movement West-northwest or 285 degrees at 13 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ The center of the large eye of Hurricane Nicole is now northwest of Grand Bahama Island, about 90 miles east-southeast of Fort Pierce late this evening. Nicole is moving west-northwest toward landfall along the Treasure Coast, likely in Saint Lucie or Indian River County, around 3 AM. Nicole is a very large storm, with an eye 40 miles across. As such, weather conditions which are already dangerous, will worsen as Nicole approaches, and then makes landfall. Tropical Storm force winds will spread from the coastal counties across the interior counties of east central Florida through the overnight hours. Gusts to hurricane force will become more frequent along the coast, especially along the Space and Treasure Coasts, near and just north of where the the large eye of Nicole makes landfall. Increasing coverage of inland squalls will also bring gusts to hurricane force across the interior overnight. It is important to emphasize this: Given Nicole`s very large eye, there will be a lull in the dangerous winds, gusts and heavy rain as the eye moves over your location. This lull may last as long as 30 to 60 minutes. Don`t be fooled by this, since dangerous winds and heavy squalls will quickly return on the back side of the eye! Don`t venture outside overnight! Remain in your safe shelter until conditions ease tomorrow! A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for Martin, Saint Lucie, Indian River, Brevard, and coastal Volusia Counties, including the adjacent Atlantic waters. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all interior counties of east central Florida as well as inland Volusia County. A Storm Surge Warning remains in effect for the entire east central Florida coast, for 3 to 5 feet of surge above ground level. Large breaking waves exceeding 10 feet and numerous life-threatening rip currents continue. Strong winds and high surf will combine with ongoing high astronomical tides to bring significant storm surge and major beach erosion, especially around the times of the next high tide cycles, which will occur from 845 to 930 AM Thursday morning and 900 to 945 PM Thursday evening. Additional overwash and breaching of dunes, and inundation of immediate low lying coastal areas is expected around the time and location of landfall and during the Thursday morning high tide. This includes tidal flooding along the Intracoastal Waterway and St. Lucie River Inlet in low areas. Vulnerable coastal structures may be compromised or fully collapse! Coastal areas of Volusia County which suffered serious damage from Hurricane Ian remain particularly vulnerable to additional beach erosion, dune breaching, overwash and coastal inundation. Damaged sea walls may be further compromised or destroyed! Stay off the beaches! Battering, dangerous surf continues to create a potentially life-threatening situation! Small craft operators should stay in port until winds and seas subside later this week! Increasing rain bands and areas of heavy rain are forecast to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches, with local amounts up to 8 inches possible tonight into Thursday. Urban and poor drainage flooding is very likely, especially where the water table remains high. Strong northeast winds are causing rises along the Saint Johns River, which may worsen with the addition of heavy rainfall tonight into early Thursday. River Flood Warnings remain in effect, and some areas along the Saint Johns River which are currently in flood may reach Major Flood Stage again, especially at Astor. Smaller rivers and creeks are also expected to rise with the additional heavy rain tonight, with the threat for flooding increasing later this evening and continuing into Thursday morning. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of east central Florida through Thursday afternoon. A threat for tornadoes will develop and increase overnight into early Thursday as the center of Nicole moves inland across the Florida peninsula. Tornado Watches are likely forthcoming due to this threat. Take this storm seriously! Remain indoors in a sturdy structure overnight. Dangerous conditions along the coast will spread inland. There will likely be flooding of some roads, and other urban and low lying areas, including river and creek basins. Follow the recommendations of local officials and obey any local curfews. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts across Brevard, Indian River, coastal Volusia, Saint Lucie and Martin Counties. Potential impacts in this area include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. Also, protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across Lake, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Okeechobee, and inland Volusia Counties. * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across along the east central Florida coast from Flagler Beach to Jupiter Inlet. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across East Central Florida. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across East Central Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time. Let others know where you are going prior to departure. Secure loose items and pets in the car, and avoid distracted driving. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Preparations along the coast should have been completed. Any remaining last minute inland preparations need to be rushed to completion NOW in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged. Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are unable to make personal preparations. If you are a visitor, know the name of the county in which you are located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite disaster plan. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Melbourne FL around 5 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO