Effective: 2022-11-09 22:43:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING Areas of light snow continue but will gradually diminish.

MINERAL COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO