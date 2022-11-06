What is Ohio State football’s preposterous point spread over Indiana? College betting lines

Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Was C.J. Stroud’s rushing breakthrough progress for Ohio State football’s offense or a novelty?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud sat down for an interview after Wednesday’s practice, a reporter informed him winds in Ohio Stadium could be as high as 10-15 miles per hour Saturday against Indiana. “Thank God for that,” Stroud said.
Ohio State’s playing its best five offensive linemen, but is it good enough to win a national title?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On paper, Ohio State football’s offensive line looks like one of the best in the country and should be the least of its concern. Its left side features Paris Johnson Jr. and Donovan Jackson as two former five-star recruits who were also the top player at their respective positions. The right side features another top 100 recruit in Matthew Jones, plus a guy who’s turned out to be the ultimate hidden gem in Dawand Jones. Luke Wypler brings it all together at center as another borderline top 100 recruit.
CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan
The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure
Taison Chatman, Scotty Middleton, Devin Royal and Austin Parks signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday.
Where is Ohio State football in the updated College Football Playoff rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football held on to its No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, but Michigan is coming on fast. Defending national champion Georgia jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in the new rankings announced Tuesday night. The Bulldogs beat previous No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 in a game widely considered not to be as close as that score indicates.
The playoff path Ohio State football and Michigan don’t want is becoming more possible
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the same weekend two College Football Playoff mainstays tumbled out of contention, did Ohio State football’s back door option open a little wider?. The selection committee may reveal the answer Tuesday night when the updated pairings are revealed. They placed Ohio State No. 2 last week behind Tennessee. The Volunteers lost on the road to the team that will move up to No. 1: Defending national champion Georgia.
What Indiana's Tom Allen said about Ohio State, QB situation, more
No. 2 Ohio State plays the team's penultimate home game of the 2022 season when the Buckeyes welcome Indiana to Ohio Stadium. It is the next chapter of a rivalry that goes back to 1901 and has seen 94 meetings between the two Big Ten teams. The Scarlet and Gray...
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
Jim Knowles teases more things Ohio State defense has yet to implement in 2022
Jim Knowles reveals that his Ohio State defense still has a lot to offer opponents from a schematics standpoint. He would go on to say that the Buckeye standard isn’t like most schools and that what is “way ahead of schedule” for others is just “on schedule” for them.
Ohio State football must conquer Big Ten conditions to be King of the North: Nathan Baird’s observations
EVANSTON, Ill. — Three observations from Ohio State football’s 21-7 victory at Northwestern on Saturday. 1. You couldn’t fully appreciate the conditions whipping through Ryan Field until you went down and walked through them. Or tried to, anyway. I walked around a corner near the OSU locker...
Michigan’s President Trolls Ohio State’s Performance Against Northwestern
Bad weather was at least partially to blame for the Buckeyes’ offensive struggles on Saturday.
Santa Ono, Michigan president, trolls OSU's Week 10 performance with hopeful forecast for The Game
Santa Ono is president of Michigan and is certainly looking forward to the season-ending rivalry with Ohio State. Ono even addressed the struggles of the Buckeyes in Week 10. Those struggles included Ohio State being held to 21 points in a road win vs. Northwestern. It’s undeniable the weather played a factor in that game with heavy rain and gusty winds making it near-impossible for either team to throw the football.
Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.
On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
"Emotional" Justice Sueing Leads Ohio State To Win In Return From Injury
Nearly a year since he last played, the sixth-year senior scored a game-high 20 points against Robert Morris.
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
2 Hoosiers in uniform for warmups ahead of tipoff vs. Morehead State
There were some questions about a couple of players for Indiana before its season opener. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman confirmed that Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb were in uniform during warmups. Banks was a member of Indiana’s 2022 class and was a former 4-star PF per the 247Sports Composite....
Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State
Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
‘A tale of two states:’ Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows. A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A […]
Top Five golf courses in Ohio
Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
A look at the impact of JD Vance's victory in Ohio US Senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a heady moment for J.D. Vance late Tuesday night when his supporters at a GOP watch party in Columbus began chanting, "J. D., J. D., J. D., J. D." As they continued, he smiled with a hand over his heart and said, "Thank you, guys. thank you."
