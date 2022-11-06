Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football. Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was […]
Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job
Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Saints Make Decision On Veteran Quarterback Andy Dalton
It's been a rough year for the New Orleans Saints. They're currently 3-6 after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night as their offense struggled mightily. They only scored 13 points and that number likely would've been a lot lower if they didn't score a garbage-time touchdown. After the...
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Andrew Luck Is Trending Following The Head Coach Firing
Monday has been a tough day for the Indianapolis Colts and their fans. Fresh off a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, Colts owner Jim Irsay made the decision to part ways with Frank Reich. Reich had been the coach for the last five seasons and led them to...
Sean Payton shares 1 QB he would love to coach
Sean Payton is enjoying his time away from coaching after being the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021. Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching again. And there is one quarterback he’d love to team up with if he had his way.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
atozsports.com
Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news
The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
Chiefs’ Chris Jones slammed Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe after KC beat the Titans
The Chiefs defensive tackle was in no mood to hear criticism from the Fox Sports talk host.
Eagles Star Admits He Might Not Play For Much Longer
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has an end date to his playing career in mind. Per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Johnson addressed when he might retire while discussing mental health at a depression treatment clinic in New Jersey on Saturday. "To be honest with you, I’ve thought...
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Asked About Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The free agent recently said he could see himself joining four teams in the NFL, with Dallas being one of them.
Deatrich Wise Excitedly Broke News To Josh Uche During Colts Game
Matthew Judon wasn’t the only Patriots player who was a sack machine Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Josh Uche also made life very difficult for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Uche and Judon both registered three sacks in New England’s 26-3 Week 9 victory, which lifted the Patriots’ record above .500 for the first time this season.
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
The Steelers-Bengals game in week 11 on Sunday Nov. 20 has been flexed out of prime time.
Look: 1 Favorite Is Emerging To Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. might be making his return to the NFC East in the near future. New York Giants fans will like the sound of that until they realize that they're not the betting favorites to sign him. The team that currently has the best odds of bringing OBJ in is the Dallas Cowboys.
thecomeback.com
Jon Gruden eyeing a shocking coaching return
Jon Gruden started his professional coaching career at the University of Tennessee in 1986. Nearly 37 years later, the Super Bowl champion coach reportedly wants to return to his roots by becoming the next head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. JP Peterson, the host of The JP...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0