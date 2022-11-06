ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Saints Make Decision On Veteran Quarterback Andy Dalton

It's been a rough year for the New Orleans Saints. They're currently 3-6 after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night as their offense struggled mightily. They only scored 13 points and that number likely would've been a lot lower if they didn't score a garbage-time touchdown. After the...
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news

The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
Eagles Star Admits He Might Not Play For Much Longer

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has an end date to his playing career in mind. Per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Johnson addressed when he might retire while discussing mental health at a depression treatment clinic in New Jersey on Saturday. "To be honest with you, I’ve thought...
Deatrich Wise Excitedly Broke News To Josh Uche During Colts Game

Matthew Judon wasn’t the only Patriots player who was a sack machine Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Josh Uche also made life very difficult for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Uche and Judon both registered three sacks in New England’s 26-3 Week 9 victory, which lifted the Patriots’ record above .500 for the first time this season.
Look: 1 Favorite Is Emerging To Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. might be making his return to the NFC East in the near future. New York Giants fans will like the sound of that until they realize that they're not the betting favorites to sign him. The team that currently has the best odds of bringing OBJ in is the Dallas Cowboys.
Jon Gruden eyeing a shocking coaching return

Jon Gruden started his professional coaching career at the University of Tennessee in 1986. Nearly 37 years later, the Super Bowl champion coach reportedly wants to return to his roots by becoming the next head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. JP Peterson, the host of The JP...
