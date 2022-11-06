ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Hubbard fundraiser supports women with rare disorders

By Anna Marsick
 3 days ago

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday marked the 20th year of the First Presbyterian Church of Hubbard’s beef stew fundraiser.

Fourteen pots of stew served around 340 people.

Hubbard woman shares struggle with rare disorders

Some of the funds went to support Kristina Bayus, who is struggling with several rare disorders. Bayus recently had surgery in Germany to help improve her condition.

The proceeds will also support Bailey Reardon, another local woman who suffers from similar conditions to Bayus.

Local woman gets much-needed surgery in Germany

Mike Bayus, Kristina’s Father, said he wants to help because he can’t sit back and watch them suffer.

“You got to make noise and let people know and educate, so that’s our goal. You know, the more we can talk, the more we can yell, the more we can educate — the better,” Bayus said.

They raised $500 in donations alone to put towards their treatments.

