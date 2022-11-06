Read full article on original website
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Friends Fear Missing Woman May be AbusedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election ResultsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown GreenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Hurricane Nicole: What’s closed, canceled in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s a list of closures and event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Warbird Air Museum in Titusville will be closed, Thursday, Nov. 10 due to NIcole. The museum will re-open Friday Nov 11 at 9:00 a.m. Orange County:. Harry P. Leu Gardens will...
Tropical Storm Nicole battering Florida coast as it strengthens
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: WESH 2 is in continuous live coverage as Nicole approaches. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to roar to hurricane strength Wednesday as it eyes Florida's already battered east coast. As of 4 p.m., Nicole was 55 miles west of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and 135...
Central Florida amendment roundup: Rent stabilization, transportation tax
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida voters have let their voices be heard on several amendments. Here are the results from the biggest amendments on this year’s ballot. A measure to stabilize rent in Orange County is heading toward approval by voters, according to early results. The rent stabilization...
Hurricane Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be classified as a hurricane later Wednesday evening as it makes its way toward the Florida peninsula, with the expectation of it making landfall. Some counties are preparing ahead of time with evacuations and curfews. Here is the latest information for some counties. Brevard...
New education program looks to curb nursing shortage in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A new hands-on program is helping curb the nursing shortage in Central Florida. The dedicated education unit at AdventHealth Winter Park provides students with a nursing teacher and a clinical instructor. A total of 550 people are enrolled right now. The program plans to have...
All Results: Florida General Election
ORLANDO, Fla. — BOOKMARK THIS PAGE. WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
Winning ticket for record $2.04B Powerball jackpot sold; $2M and $1M tickets sold in Florida
The winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot was sold in California, according to lottery officials.
Election results: Central Florida court races
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
Newcomers To Florida May Have Listened To Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
In 2021, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd offered a message to newcomers to Florida after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to curtail the kind of rioting that occurred in blue states in 2020. “Welcome to Florida,” said Judd, a Republican. “But don’t
Subtropical Storm Nicole path shifts north, to begin strengthening Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a proper tropical storm Tuesday and begin strengthening. The storm is expected to be near or at hurricane strength when it makes landfall in Florida. As of 7 a.m., Nicole was about 385 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas...
Florida agriculture commissioner election results
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
Nicole officially becomes tropical storm, hurricane warnings issued for parts of Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nicole officially became a proper tropical storm Tuesday just before 10 a.m. The storm is expected to begin strengthening and to be near or at hurricane strength when it makes landfall along Florida's east coast. As of 1 p.m., Nicole was about 310 miles northeast of...
Florida State House election results
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
RESULTS: Florida House District 35
Florida House District 35 candidates Democrat Rishi Bagga and Republican Fred Hawkins ran against one another in the race, but Hawkins came out on top with 55.95% of the vote. A lot of Osceola County, including St. Cloud, Kissimmee and some surrounding areas are covered under District 35. Parts of eastern Orange County to the Brevard County line are also included in the district.
westorlandonews.com
Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor
Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
Orlando mayor holds briefing on Nicole preparations
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will provide an update on the city's preparations for Subtropical Storm Nicole Tuesday morning. WESH 2 will stream the news conference above at 11 a.m.
Watches issued for Central Florida as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday morning, Subtropical Storm Nicole formed near the Bahamas. According to the National Hurricane Center, a prolonged period of hazardous weather is expected over the northwestern Bahamas, Florida, and the southeastern coast of the United States this week. As of 7 p.m., the storm was...
Susan Plasencia grabs win for Florida House District 37
Republican Susan Plasencia and Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith were candidates for Florida House District 37. Parts of Seminole and Orange counties are included in the district along with the University of Central Florida area. Oviedo and the Econ River area are covered by the district as well. Plasencia ended up...
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities
Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country, with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
