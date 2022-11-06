ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WESH

Tropical Storm Nicole battering Florida coast as it strengthens

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: WESH 2 is in continuous live coverage as Nicole approaches. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to roar to hurricane strength Wednesday as it eyes Florida's already battered east coast. As of 4 p.m., Nicole was 55 miles west of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and 135...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

RESULTS: Florida House District 35

Florida House District 35 candidates Democrat Rishi Bagga and Republican Fred Hawkins ran against one another in the race, but Hawkins came out on top with 55.95% of the vote. A lot of Osceola County, including St. Cloud, Kissimmee and some surrounding areas are covered under District 35. Parts of eastern Orange County to the Brevard County line are also included in the district.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor

Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Susan Plasencia grabs win for Florida House District 37

Republican Susan Plasencia and Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith were candidates for Florida House District 37. Parts of Seminole and Orange counties are included in the district along with the University of Central Florida area. Oviedo and the Econ River area are covered by the district as well. Plasencia ended up...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities

Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country,  with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
TAMPA, FL

