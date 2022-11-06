Read full article on original website
Seahawks Elevate Vi Jones From Practice Squad to Make NFL Debut vs. Buccaneers
Needing depth reinforcements on special teams after losing Cullen Gillaspia to a potential season-ending knee injury, the Seahawks elevated undrafted rookie linebacker Vi Jones from the practice squad to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's international game in Munich. Previously starring at North Carolina State, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound...
Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players
OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness) Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an...
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Continues to Play at an All-Pro Level in 2022
Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a breakout game back in Week 3 against the Lions, dominating in the running game and in pass protection. He followed that up with another great performance the following week. And another. And another. And another. Darrisaw is putting together elite game after...
Detroit Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bears Game
The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears. The team announced on Saturday afternoon they are temporarily elevating linebacker Jarrad Davis and wideout Stanley Berryhill from the practice squad. In addition to the practice squad elevations, it was announced Jason Cabinda...
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups to Beat Titans
The Denver Broncos have had plenty of time to prepare for their game against the Tennessee Titans. After the Broncos traveled to London and picked up their third win of the season, they had their bye week, which gives them a slight advantage as they are more rested than the Titans, who played last week.
Cade Otton presses on to his Bucs vs. Seahawks in Germany, shining amid his greatest loss
Here, across the continent and an ocean, Cade Otton is at the top of his football life. “Yeah, it’s awesome. It’s such a unique opportunity to come over to Europe, my first time here, and to be able to play an awesome football game against my hometown team,” he said.
Saints X-Factors vs Steelers
The New Orleans Saints (3-6) are now more than halfway through the 2022 campaign and travel north to Pittsburgh to battle the struggling Steelers (2-6). The injury bug continues to bite the Black and Gold, as they will be without multiple starters on the offensive line. Center Erik McCoy (calf) and Guard Andrus Peat (tricep) were ruled out of the contest on Friday's injury report.
Bears Move Byron Pringle and Two More on to Roster
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears had begun the window for when the former Chiefs receiver could be brought back from injured reserve and have decided he is healthy enough now after a calf injury, so he will be on the roster for Sunday's game. In...
Pop-Quiz, Hotshot: Re-Introducing Rams’ QB John Wolford
The Los Angeles Rams provided one of Wednesday's most eyebrow-raising stories when head coach Sean McVay confirmed that quarterback Matthew Stafford had entered concussion protocol. McVay told reporters that Stafford entered the protocol on Tuesday after the team's medical staff did their "clean up after the game" and "determined that...
Bears and Lions: Fantasy Football and Betting Forecast
View the original article to see embedded media. Justin Fields' ability to help fantasy football owners as a starter this week is nearly unquestioned. Virtually every fantasy column written this week devotes prominent space to his exploits and potential. It also says something about his ability to play on despite...
Packers-Cowboys Most-Expensive Ticket in NFL This Week
GREEN BAY, Wis. – According to a poll earlier this year, the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most popular team and the Green Bay Packers came in second. Thus, not surprisingly, Sunday’s game between the Packers and Cowboys is the most expensive ticket in the NFL this week.
Tom Brady Gifted with Epic Custom Bucs Lederhosen by German Reporter
It's not every day that you get gifted a pair of lederhosen, but that is exactly what happened to Buccaneers' quarterback, Tom Brady, during Friday's press conference leading up to the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany. Right smack dab in the middle of the presser, a German...
Packers vs. Cowboys: Three Reasons for Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The last time the Green Bay Packers lost six in a row, Lindy Infante was the coach, Don Majkowski and Anthony Dilweg were the quarterbacks, and Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur were in grade school. The Packers – with Rodgers at quarterback and former coach...
Packers Elevating Kicker For Sunday vs. Cowboys; Here’s Why
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed to the gameday roster for Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Reliable veteran Mason Crosby was limited at practice all week with a sore back. While he will play, Ahmed will handle kickoffs. Crosby has had...
Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Jackson Back, Injury Update, Stopping Chubb, and More
Austin Jackson's long road back from took a positive step when he returned to practice Thursday, though it's unknown when he'll be ready for game action and where he'll line up when that happens. "I’m really excited to be back out there doing my job," Jackson said after practice Thursday....
‘Just Another Game?’ Seahawks Reveal View of QB Tom Brady & Bucs
Despite holding a 6-3 record and first place in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks enter their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday considered the underdogs by some - indeed, the oddsmakers say it is so. Why, you might ask, are the Seahawks an underdog against a Buccaneers...
Micah Parsons & Michael Irvin: Cowboys Best Odell Beckham Jr. Recruiters?
Sitting second in the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) are playing catch-up with the rival Philadelphia Eagles (8-0), and one path to closing the gap is improving the roster ... With a player like OBJ. Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recognizes this, and our Mike Fisher is reporting...
