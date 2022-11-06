ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Syracuse.com

Upstate NY’s tranquil weather ends soon: flooding rains, lake effect snow possible

Syracuse, N.Y. -- We are about to get rude awakening in Upstate New York after this long stretch of record-breaking warmth of early November. A pair of strong weather systems, one bringing heavy snow to the Midwest and another dropping heavy rain along the entire East Coast, will converge on Upstate New York this weekend. That combination could deliver flooding rain and then our first bout of lake effect snow.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
96.1 The Breeze

Lake Effect Snow In Weekend Forecast For Western New York

It was nice having a mini-summer in Western New York last weekend, but those warm temperatures we had could come back to bite us this weekend. The temperature of Lake Erie remains in the 50s and with a cold front moving across the area this weekend, the combination of warm lake water and cold air could bring plenty of lake effect snow to Western New York.
NEW YORK STATE
Big Frog 104

Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures

Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
UTICA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

When Is The Next Snowfall Coming To New York?

Coming off a record-breaking weekend, many ski and snowboarders are wondering when they will have a chance to hit the slopes. Besides a brief blast of snow last month, the forecast for snow is far and few for much of New York State. Looking ahead, according to Accuweather, the next...
NEW YORK STATE
KISS 104.1

Three Haunted Upstate New York Waterways

Halloween is finally over, after 2 months of non-stop promoting this non-holiday, but could someone tell that fact to my neighbors? Isn't it time to replace the pumpkins and Halloween decorations with Thanksgiving or Christmas?. You could say it's haunting me. Oh, and speaking of hauntings, we have heard many...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Hot 99.1

Rare Total Blood Moon Eclipse Returns Tonight! NY’s Last Til 2025

This fall has been a phenomenal season for Upstate New York space lovers and stargazers. We’re coming off a beautiful few weeks of Orionid meteor showers, and tonight will feature one of the most-rare cosmic spectacles on Earth – a total lunar blood moon eclipse. Set your alarms...
Q 105.7

Governor Results are In! How did Your Upstate NY County Vote?

If you went out and voted yesterday, you did your civic duty - and congratulations to Governor Kathy Hochul who on Tuesday became New York’s first female elected governor. It's the day after Election Day and naturally, some of us are feeling pretty good this morning, some not so much, but regardless, we'll be okay.
WASHINGTON STATE
96.1 The Breeze

New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?

The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
WIBX 950

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca developer hopes his Dryden project sprouts

DRYDEN, N.Y.—Local developer G. Lincoln “Linc” Morse is a busy man. He purchased 1920 Slaterville Road and renovated it into the new home of manufacturer Incodema, and has plans approved for turning the former Incodema at 407 Cliff Street into a mixed-use complex focused on leisure and hospitality uses. Now, he’s adding a third plan to his roster of projects.
DRYDEN, NY
96.9 WOUR

15 Things You Should NEVER Say to a Central New Yorker

We hear it all the time. Stupid questions or phrases out-of-towners say that really get on our nerves. From our weather and food to where we really are in New York state. Here are 15 things you should NEVER say to a Central New Yorker. "What's a Riggie?" -It's not...
96.9 WOUR

Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State

See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
NEW YORK STATE
