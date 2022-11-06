Read full article on original website
Hurricane Type Rain For New York State This Week
It is November and that should mean we are talking turkey, holiday decorations and deals and the threat of snow! While all of those are in play this month here in New York State, we can add hurricane type rain to the list of discussions. The forecast for the next...
Welcome to CNY! Heavy Rain From Tropical Storm One Day, Lake Effect Snow the Next
Welcome to Central New York. Heavy rain one day. Lake effect snow the next. Tropical Storm Nicole will make landfall, possibly as a hurricane in Florida later this week but its effects will hit Central New York. The downpour is expected by the end of the week in Central New York and it'll be followed by Old Man Winter bringing in a cold front to end the weekend.
Upstate NY’s tranquil weather ends soon: flooding rains, lake effect snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We are about to get rude awakening in Upstate New York after this long stretch of record-breaking warmth of early November. A pair of strong weather systems, one bringing heavy snow to the Midwest and another dropping heavy rain along the entire East Coast, will converge on Upstate New York this weekend. That combination could deliver flooding rain and then our first bout of lake effect snow.
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State
We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
Lake Effect Snow In Weekend Forecast For Western New York
It was nice having a mini-summer in Western New York last weekend, but those warm temperatures we had could come back to bite us this weekend. The temperature of Lake Erie remains in the 50s and with a cold front moving across the area this weekend, the combination of warm lake water and cold air could bring plenty of lake effect snow to Western New York.
Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures
Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
WNY Weather Whiplash: 70 degrees to snow Thursday to Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the weather pattern will be taking a chilly turn with cold temperatures and the chance for lake effect rain and snow showers. The rest of this week is looking rather sunny and mild after a brief cool...
When Is The Next Snowfall Coming To New York?
Coming off a record-breaking weekend, many ski and snowboarders are wondering when they will have a chance to hit the slopes. Besides a brief blast of snow last month, the forecast for snow is far and few for much of New York State. Looking ahead, according to Accuweather, the next...
Critical Endicott Water Supply Line Across Creek Replaced
A vital water pipeline that supplies the Glendale and West Corners sections of the town of Union is being replaced. The critical line that crosses Nanticoke Creek between West Endicott and Glendale Park broke in April of last year. Endicott water distribution supervisor Jeff Cheney said a new 12-inch line...
Three Haunted Upstate New York Waterways
Halloween is finally over, after 2 months of non-stop promoting this non-holiday, but could someone tell that fact to my neighbors? Isn't it time to replace the pumpkins and Halloween decorations with Thanksgiving or Christmas?. You could say it's haunting me. Oh, and speaking of hauntings, we have heard many...
Rare Total Blood Moon Eclipse Returns Tonight! NY’s Last Til 2025
This fall has been a phenomenal season for Upstate New York space lovers and stargazers. We’re coming off a beautiful few weeks of Orionid meteor showers, and tonight will feature one of the most-rare cosmic spectacles on Earth – a total lunar blood moon eclipse. Set your alarms...
Governor Results are In! How did Your Upstate NY County Vote?
If you went out and voted yesterday, you did your civic duty - and congratulations to Governor Kathy Hochul who on Tuesday became New York’s first female elected governor. It's the day after Election Day and naturally, some of us are feeling pretty good this morning, some not so much, but regardless, we'll be okay.
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?
The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Domino Sugar Recall In New York State, 100,000 Pounds Contaminated
Another day, another recall. This time, more than 6,000 cases of sugar have been recalled and it affects New York State. Domino Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Domino and C&H Sugar, so check your pantry. The lots that were affected may have been contaminated, according to BGR. The...
Updated NY state law could cramp large scale e-recycling events
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Regional electronics recycler Sunnking says a large scale e-recycling event, scheduled for this weekend in West Seneca, may be the last of those types of events it holds. The company says this is due to a change in New York State law, which goes into effect...
Ithaca developer hopes his Dryden project sprouts
DRYDEN, N.Y.—Local developer G. Lincoln “Linc” Morse is a busy man. He purchased 1920 Slaterville Road and renovated it into the new home of manufacturer Incodema, and has plans approved for turning the former Incodema at 407 Cliff Street into a mixed-use complex focused on leisure and hospitality uses. Now, he’s adding a third plan to his roster of projects.
Wide variety of concerns push voters to polls in Tompkins County
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Over the past year, The Ithaca Voice has been closely following the races for representatives of New York State Senate District 52 and Congressional District 19, as well as Mayor for the City of Ithaca. With Senate Candidate Lea Webb and Congressional Candidate Josh Riley winning the...
15 Things You Should NEVER Say to a Central New Yorker
We hear it all the time. Stupid questions or phrases out-of-towners say that really get on our nerves. From our weather and food to where we really are in New York state. Here are 15 things you should NEVER say to a Central New Yorker. "What's a Riggie?" -It's not...
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State
See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
