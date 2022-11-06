Read full article on original website
50 degree temperature drop coming for Kansas
Topeka (KSNT) – A strong storm system is organizing itself over the Rocky Mountains and is expected to move through the central plains over the next several days. A particularly strong cold front will accompany this storm system bringing unusually cold temperatures to the region for early November. Average high for this time of year: […]
KWCH.com
Wind-blown warm-up today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is an unseasonably mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures already in the 60s. As skies slowly clear during the day, afternoon temperatures will soar into the middle to upper 70s, or 15-20 degrees above average for middle November. Expect a...
Pratt Tribune
Kansas now waters stocked with trout
The wait is over for one of Kansas’ most exciting wintertime fishing opportunities – trout season!. Nov. 1 marks the opening day of Kansas’ 2022 trout season, and this year more than 30 waters are being stocked with rainbow trout ready for catching. Anglers who participate in...
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
KWCH.com
New housing development in Hays comes with high demand
The anticipation for Election Day in Kansas is heating up. It's been the talk for farmers across the state a lack of rain impacts their crops and potentially their bottom line. Man with 3 Kansas Lottery wins this year explains advantage ahead of $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. Updated: Nov. 4,...
Reelected Gov. Kelly wants to take ‘Kansas to next level’
Governor Laura Kelly has released a victory statement after several news agencies declared her the winner in her race against Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
KMBC.com
Kansas expands into electric age through NEVI program
TOPEKA, Kan. — Over the next five years, the State of Kansas will receive $39.5 million to invest in and expand electric vehicle infrastructure across the sunflower state. One of the ways Kansans will see that investment is with thousands of electric vehicle chargers. "People think that people in...
Live updates: Here are the latest results from the 2022 election in Wichita and Kansas
Get unofficial voting results for election races in Sedgwick County and Kansas; the Wichita school board issue is also on the ballot.
adastraradio.com
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
Powerball Jackpot hits new world record at $1.9B, Kansas Lottery says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Powerball Jackpot has climbed to a new record for the largest national lottery jackpot. The Kansas Lottery reports that the Powerball has reached $1.9 billion with an estimated cash option of $929.1 million, making it the largest national lottery jackpot on record. The next Powerball drawing is Nov. 7 with cutoff […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KWCH.com
AG Schmidt concedes in Kansas governor’s race
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt conceded Wednesday in the race for Kansas governor. The Republican candidate trails current Kansas Governor Laura Kelly by a little more than 14,000 votes. Though the results are not official, Schmidt said in a statement that election officials had informed his campaign it was “unlikely” late-arriving mail-in ballots and provisional ballots would change the race’s outcome.
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more
View midterm election results, including the Kansas governor's race, a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat.
What Amendment One means for Kansas Residents
Midterms are tomorrow and Kansas voters are keen to decide whether or not they should change the balance of power between the Legislative and Executive branches.
With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway
Next to the Watkins Museum of History in downtown Lawrence sits a tiny park, a mere 90 by 92 feet. If you don’t keep your eyes open when strolling along the Massachusetts Street sidewalk, you could easily miss it. Walk up the concrete path and behind the cast iron fence, however, and you’ll find an […] The post With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
How much rain has fallen in Kansas
Kansas is getting much-needed rain Friday. Some of the rainfall totals are slow to come in, possibly because the rain is still falling in many areas.
Pratt Tribune
No more political games with Kansas pensions
Many Kansans over the past few years have worked with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to address the consequences of Governor Brownback’s failed tax experiment. Working together across party lines we have finally gotten Kansas back on the right track. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together.
Kansas officials investigate death of foster child who fled
Kansas officials are investigating the death of a foster child who left a residential treatment facility, stole a truck and crashed into a semitruck in Oklahoma last month.
KWCH.com
GOP’s Kobach wins Kansas AG’s race, revives political career
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach revived his political career by winning the Kansas attorney general’s race after two big losses tied to his national reputation as an immigration and election law provocateur. Kobach, a former two-term Kansas secretary of state and co-chairman of former President Donald...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Click For Kansas Election Results & Updates
The election polls in Kansas are closed, and counties are starting the process of counting the votes. Stay tuned to Sunflower State Radio for the latest updates and results as we get them. AUDIO REPORTS:. XXX.
