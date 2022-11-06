ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kealakekua, HI

bigislandnow.com

Traffic light maintenance scheduled for portion of Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo

The public is advised that traffic light maintenance work is scheduled this week for a Hilo intersection. Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works Traffic Division personnel will be re-wiring the traffic lights at the intersection of Mānono Street, Lihiwai Street and Kamehameha Avenue from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9-10, weather permitting.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Public assistance needed to find 14-year-old runaway boy from Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kawika Hassard, who has run away for the second time. He was last seen in the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo on Nov. 2 at about 9 p.m., wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and slippers.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Police seek public help finding teen runaway

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 17-year-old runaway. Chance Lebehn of Captain Cook, was last seen at his residence on Māmalahoa Highway in Captain Cook at 10 p.m. on Oct. 23. He is described as having a slim build, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 to 150 pounds, with buzzed-cut black hair and dark brown eyes.
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police need help finding a missing Mountain View woman in need of medication

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Terriphena Yazzie of Mountain View, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she is in need of medication for a medical condition, police said in a news release. Yazzie was last seen in the...
HILO, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Papa`a Palaoa Bakery

We were looking for some locally-baked bread, so we decided to visit Papa`a Palaoa Bakery. They offer a variety of breads and other baked goods, but I was really interested in the cookies, since I just love cookies and buy them just about everywhere I go. I bought some Chocolate...
HILO, HI
NBC News

Hawaii’s Big Island warned to be ready as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Shakes North Hawaiʻi

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The earthquake, located under the town of Waimea, rattled the north-side of Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday morning. (BIVN) – A magnitude-3.9 earthquake shook the north-side of Hawaiʻi island at 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory located the quake about...
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man charged with burglary, stealing firearms and drug possession

Hiram Kawelu III, 34 of Hilo, was arrested and charged with 11 offenses, including burglary, theft of two firearms, felon in possession of guns and ammunition, possession of oxycodone and terroristic threatening, Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen said. The charges arise from an Oct. 16 incident on the...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Kealakekua

Big Island firefighters responded to a structure fire Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 11 and Konawaena School Road in Kealakekua. The Hawai‘i Fire Department reports that the call came in shortly after 4:30 p.m., with the first unit on the scene by 4:37 p.m. Upon their arrival, firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames.
KEALAKEKUA, HI

