bigislandnow.com
Traffic light maintenance scheduled for portion of Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo
The public is advised that traffic light maintenance work is scheduled this week for a Hilo intersection. Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works Traffic Division personnel will be re-wiring the traffic lights at the intersection of Mānono Street, Lihiwai Street and Kamehameha Avenue from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9-10, weather permitting.
Fire at Highway 11 in Captain Cook, roads closed
Hawai'i Police Department is reporting a structural fire near Konawaena School Road.
bigislandnow.com
Public assistance needed to find 14-year-old runaway boy from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kawika Hassard, who has run away for the second time. He was last seen in the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo on Nov. 2 at about 9 p.m., wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and slippers.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Police seek public help finding teen runaway
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 17-year-old runaway. Chance Lebehn of Captain Cook, was last seen at his residence on Māmalahoa Highway in Captain Cook at 10 p.m. on Oct. 23. He is described as having a slim build, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 to 150 pounds, with buzzed-cut black hair and dark brown eyes.
bigislandnow.com
Young lives on the Big Island are being lost to drug overdoses and deadly fentanyl
In May, Hawai’i County created a Fentanyl Task Force to deal with the growing epidemic of overdose deaths from the super deadly drug that is plaguing the nation and claimed the lives of at least seven people on the Big Island in 2021. Illicit fentanyl is so dangerous because...
kauainownews.com
Ceci the cat brought back to life after being rescued from a Big Island house fire
When Hawai‘i Island firefighters responded to a call in Keaukaha over the weekend, the stove fire already had been put out by a police officer. But in a smoky back bedroom, a firefighter recruit made a discovery: There was an unconscious cat. “It was like the movie ‘The Princess...
bigislandnow.com
Police need help finding a missing Mountain View woman in need of medication
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Terriphena Yazzie of Mountain View, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she is in need of medication for a medical condition, police said in a news release. Yazzie was last seen in the...
bigislandnow.com
Police seek public’s help locating missing Hilo man in possible need of medical attention
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 45-year-old Skye Harris, who is reported missing. He was last seen on Nov. 8 around 2:30 a.m. on Anela Street in Hilo. He was wearing a white T-shirt and light-colored shorts. He may also be in need of...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Papa`a Palaoa Bakery
We were looking for some locally-baked bread, so we decided to visit Papa`a Palaoa Bakery. They offer a variety of breads and other baked goods, but I was really interested in the cookies, since I just love cookies and buy them just about everywhere I go. I bought some Chocolate...
Hawaii’s Big Island warned to be ready as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Husband Sues Pit Bull Owners For Wrongful Death After Wife Dies From Dog Attack
Dolores Oskins, an 85-year-old Keaau resident, was out searching for her dog Hea in August of last year when multiple pit bulls attacked her outside her neighbor’s property. She died from those injuries 22 days later at Hilo Medical Center. On Wednesday, her husband Jack Oskins filed a wrongful...
Man confesses to possible hit and run, 1 dead
On Friday, Nov. 4 around 8:34 p.m., Puna Patrol responded to a report of someone laying on the ground on Highway 11.
Honokaa man receives 10 yrs for domestic abuse
Honokaa 27-year-old man, Adam Kahekili Kepoo is required to serve 10 years before being eligible for parole, according to Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.
Flood advisory in effect for these two islands
Weather officials have issued a flood advisory on parts of Oahu and Big Island.
bigislandvideonews.com
Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Shakes North Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The earthquake, located under the town of Waimea, rattled the north-side of Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday morning. (BIVN) – A magnitude-3.9 earthquake shook the north-side of Hawaiʻi island at 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory located the quake about...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man charged with burglary, stealing firearms and drug possession
Hiram Kawelu III, 34 of Hilo, was arrested and charged with 11 offenses, including burglary, theft of two firearms, felon in possession of guns and ammunition, possession of oxycodone and terroristic threatening, Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen said. The charges arise from an Oct. 16 incident on the...
bigislandnow.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Kealakekua
Big Island firefighters responded to a structure fire Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 11 and Konawaena School Road in Kealakekua. The Hawai‘i Fire Department reports that the call came in shortly after 4:30 p.m., with the first unit on the scene by 4:37 p.m. Upon their arrival, firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames.
