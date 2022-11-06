ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Flu-struck Harry Styles cancels concerts

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- British pop music star Harry Styles announced on his Instagram Stories he was canceling several of his concerts because he is ill with the flu.

Styles, 28, canceled his shows at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

He had previously scrapped Friday's concert because of the illness of a band member.

"Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I've been in bed with the flu ever since. I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now and I'm devastated that it's just not possible," Styles said in his social media post Saturday.

"Until very recently I haven't had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I've been touring. I'm so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show I would."

Jennifer Aniston shares fertility struggles: 'The ship has sailed'

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston is going public with her fertility struggles. The 53-year-old actress said in the December issue of Allure that she tried in vitro fertilization (IVF) in her attempts to get pregnant. Aniston shared her story while reflecting on how the "really hard [expletive]" she experienced...
