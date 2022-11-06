Flu-struck Harry Styles cancels concerts

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- British pop music star Harry Styles announced on his Instagram Stories he was canceling several of his concerts because he is ill with the flu.

Styles, 28, canceled his shows at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

He had previously scrapped Friday's concert because of the illness of a band member.

"Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I've been in bed with the flu ever since. I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now and I'm devastated that it's just not possible," Styles said in his social media post Saturday.

"Until very recently I haven't had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I've been touring. I'm so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show I would."