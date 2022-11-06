Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cadillac Williams confident Auburn’s staff will deliver improved gameplan, no negative vibes
Cadillac Williams presented a challenge to his coaching staff during their Monday morning meeting that may have been his biggest ask of them yet during his short tenure as Auburn’s interim coach. He wanted them to carve out time for self-care: sleeping, eating, working out. There wasn’t much time...
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin’s legacy QB set to hit the transfer portal
Auburn football is looking ahead to Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ first game coached in Jordan-Hare Stadium, and it appears that the quarterback that defined Bryan Harsin’s legacy on the Plains is looking elsewhere to finish out his collegiate football career. T.J. Finley, brought to the Plains to...
Joseph Goodman: Give Coach Cadillac a chance to win the job
Ted Lasso got a tattoo of a Cadillac the other day. First tat ever for the unlikely coach of AFC Richmond. Did it hurt? “Does a buffalo use its horns for honking?” he said. I took that as an answer in the affirmative. “Never too late to believe...
Mississippi State is in AD John Cohen’s DNA, but ‘a whole lot of wow’ drew him to Auburn
John Cohen questioned himself late last month as he weighed whether to leave his alma mater, Mississippi State, for Auburn. “Am I being ridiculous here? What are you doing?”. Cohen’s decision to leave Mississippi State, where he served as athletics director for six years and before that spent eight years...
Auburn, Texas A&M rosters both dealing with ‘lingering effects’ from flu
Jimbo Fisher rapped his knuckles on his desk late Wednesday morning, hoping for the best. A week after a flu outbreak within his program left Texas A&M without at least players, including 12 starters, in a loss to Florida, the Aggies’ head coach expressed optimism about his team’s health heading into Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
What we’ve learned about Auburn in Carnell Williams’ 2nd week as coach
Cadillac Williams enters the second game of his tenure as Auburn’s interim hoping to turn outscoring Mississippi State 27-9 in the second half of last week’s 39-33 overtime loss into a complete four quarters against Texas A&M. Auburn (3-6, 1-5 SEC) announced a sell-out on Wednesday for Saturday’s 6:30 pm CT game Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) on SEC Network.
‘Not just a Cadillac show’: Everything Cadillac Williams said about facing Texas A&M
Auburn’s first home game under interim head coach Cadillac Williams is quickly approaching. Auburn will host Texas A&M on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium in what will be a battle of last-place teams in the SEC West. As things start to slow down and Williams gets settled in his role as interim coach, he met with the media again Wednesday during the weekly SEC coaches teleconference to preview this weekend’s matchup, which has brought far more intrigue than a November showdown between last-place teams would typically warrant.
Opelika-Auburn News
Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn
Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves. The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University. She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.
Alabama vs. Georgia and when college football power shifts: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Florida State won 11 of 12 ACC titles from 1992 to 2003, dominating the conference under Bobby Bowden. Virginia Tech joined the league in 2004 and won four of the next seven titles. Florida State rose up again with three straight titles from 2012 to 2014 under Jimbo Fisher. And then Clemson took over the conference, winning six straight conference championships until Pitt took the title last season.
Cadillac Williams on 1st home game as Auburn’s head coach: ‘You can’t make this up’
Cadillac Williams has made the run through the south end zone tunnel at Jordan-Hare Stadium 52 times during his life — 27 as a player, 25 more as an assistant coach at Auburn. None of those will have prepared Williams for the one he’ll make Saturday evening, when Auburn...
Auburn AD John Cohen approaching coaching search with list of 58 key items
John Cohen pulled out a sheet of paper containing a list of 58 items and held it high, keeping its contents a secret. That single sheet of paper represented a syllabus of sorts for Cohen, Auburn’s new athletics director, to help guide him through the process of what will be his top priority — hiring a new football coach on the Plains after the program parted ways with Bryan Harsin last Monday, just hours before Cohen was officially announced as AD.
247Sports
Auburn to hold public tours of new football facility
AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn will hold public tours over the next two weeks for fans to see the program's new football facility, a team spokesperson told reporters Monday afternoon. There will two separate open houses for the public, both from 4-6 p.m. CST, this Friday and next Friday —...
Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game
A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
collegeandmagnolia.com
BOOM! Roasted! Week 10: And Now Their Watch Has Ended
If there was one week where every Auburn fan really needed an extra hour of sleep thanks to the archaic Daylights Savings Time, it was this week. Meer moments after the Roasted went live last week, Bryan Harsin was, himself, Roasted by President Chris Roberts. We all knew it was coming…just not…then. Thus started a flood of bashings from national pundits that LOOOOOOVE to hear their own voices talking about things they know little about and a torrent of rumors from beat writers about who going to be the next coach (Hoke man…you are on V5 of your hot board already…its been 7 days brauh…) Then Auburn played one of the most inspiring games I’ve ever seen. I think JFerg said it best on the Auburn Observer Podcast (go check him out) when he said it was as close to a moral victory as a historical Top 15 program can get.
WALA-TV FOX10
Auburn introduces John Cohen as athletic director
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University formally introduced its 16th new athletics director during a Tuesday morning news conference. The university recently hired John Cohen away from Mississippi State, where he held the same position since 2016. Cohen’s 25-year career in college athletics started with Bulldogs baseball. He also served...
Opelika-Auburn News
After election win, Gov. Kay Ivey in Auburn celebrates groundbreaking at new $11.8 million state laboratory
The day after her landslide election win, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was in Auburn on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony at a new $11.8 million state laboratory. Ivey, Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate and Auburn University President Christopher Roberts were all on hand to talk about the significance of the new Pesticide Residue and State Chemical Labs located on Wire Road.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
opelikaobserver.com
Auburn Church Battling Vandals, Intolerance
OPINION — In the drama “Absence of Malice” (1981), a reckless reporter (Sally Field) gets her comeuppance from an honest character (Paul Newman). After a devout Catholic woman tells the reporter she had an abortion, the reporter puts that into the paper, despite telling the lady she wouldn’t. When the morning edition comes out, the woman with the abortion frantically runs around the neighborhood picking up copies from her neighbors’ yards before they can be read.
Kay Ivey high steps her way to second full term as Alabama governor, vows to focus on education
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey cruised to a second term in office on Tuesday by defeating her Democratic and Libertarian opponents in a landslide outcome that puts her in position to become the longest consecutive-serving governor in Alabama history. “There is no doubt the best is yet to come,” the folksy...
WTVM
Auburn man arrested for possession of forged check
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On November 8, Auburn Police, arrested Cornellious Lamar Sanford on a felony warrant charging him with possession of a forged instrument. On November 1, Auburn Police responded to a report of forgery, near the 1700 block of Saugahatchee Road. Officers met with a victim who reported...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0