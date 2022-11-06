If there was one week where every Auburn fan really needed an extra hour of sleep thanks to the archaic Daylights Savings Time, it was this week. Meer moments after the Roasted went live last week, Bryan Harsin was, himself, Roasted by President Chris Roberts. We all knew it was coming…just not…then. Thus started a flood of bashings from national pundits that LOOOOOOVE to hear their own voices talking about things they know little about and a torrent of rumors from beat writers about who going to be the next coach (Hoke man…you are on V5 of your hot board already…its been 7 days brauh…) Then Auburn played one of the most inspiring games I’ve ever seen. I think JFerg said it best on the Auburn Observer Podcast (go check him out) when he said it was as close to a moral victory as a historical Top 15 program can get.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO