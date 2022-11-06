Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Marion County voters approve school system excess levy again
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Fifty-five percent of voters came out to support renewal of the Marion County Schools excess levy Tuesday. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna Hage said the school system is thankful for the support. “We have the longest continuous levy in the state of West Virginia, supported since...
Metro News
Republicans dominate West Virginia Senate races
West Virginia Republicans have expanded their supermajority in the state Senate. Of Democratic senators up for election this cycle, only Mike Woelfel of Huntington won. Republicans won 16 of the 17 Senate races on the ballot. Republican candidates defeated Democratic incumbent senators Stephen Baldwin, Ron Stollings, Rich Lindsay and Hannah...
Metro News
GOP support for Manchin was a blip on the radar
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – For the better part of the last two years, Sen. Joe Manchin has been at the center of every major piece of legislation proposed on Capitol Hill. The moderate Democrat has been lauded by Republicans and called an obstructionist by members of his own party, only to later be praised by Democrats for his key support of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and accused of being a traitor by those on the right.
Metro News
West Liberty presidential search committee selects search firm
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — West Liberty University’s Presidential Search Committee has selected a search firm to help with finding the institution’s next leader. The committee met Monday night on Zoom and in person for its fourth official meeting and almost immediately retired to the executive session. After a 31-minute executive session, the committee unanimously voted to approve AGB as its search firm.
Metro News
State BOE told Amendment 4 rejection should serve as ‘vote of confidence’
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Board of Education conducting its regular monthly meeting Wednesday in Charleston where policies were reviewed and plans discussed. The board now knows its decisions cannot be overturned by the state legislature after a statewide vote on Tuesday rejected Amendment 4. The amendment, proposed by...
Comments / 0