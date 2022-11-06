National Weather Service confirms 3 tornados hit East Texas on Friday
SHREVEPORT, Louisiana ( KETK ) – The National Weather Service has announced that at least three tornados touched down in East Texas on Friday.National Weather Service confirms 2 more tornados from Friday, 5 total
National Weather Service damage survey crews are still conducting their surveys in East Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana but they have confirmed tornados as listed in the following areas:Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
The areas that NWS confirmed tornados for are the following:
- Northwest McCurtain County, Oklahoma
- Pickens, Oklahoma – EF-2 – 125 mph, 2.9 mile track
- Surveys continue today in McCurtain County, Oklahoma
- Red River County, Texas to McCurtain County, Oklahoma
- 2 tracks confirmed, possibly 1 continuous track
- Red River County, Texas – EF-3 -150 mph, 35+ mile track
- Broken Bow, Texas – EF-2 – 135 mph, 8+ mile track
- Surveys continue in McCurtain County, Oklahoma
- Camp, Titus, Morris and Bowie Counties in Texas to Little River and Howard, Arkansas
- 2 tracks confirmed, possibly 1 continuous track
- Morris County, Texas – EF-2 – 125 mph, 18+ mile track
- Camp County, Texas – EF-1 – 95 mph, 2.2 mile track
- Tracks possibly connect in Titus County, Texas
- Surveys continue in northwest Cass County, Texas
- Future survey pending in Howard County, Arkansas
- Upshur, Morris and Cass Counties in Texas
- Tornado damage confirmed in Hughes Springs, Texas
- Survey begins Sunday in Upshur County, Texas
- Southern Bossier and Bienville Parish, Louisiana
- Future survey pending near Elm Grove, Louisiana and Ringgold, Louisiana
Many residents of East Texas are in shock about Friday’s tornados . The tornado confirmed in Morris County left one person dead, according to a Morris County judge .
