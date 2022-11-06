ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

National Weather Service confirms 3 tornados hit East Texas on Friday

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana ( KETK ) – The National Weather Service has announced that at least three tornados touched down in East Texas on Friday.

National Weather Service confirms 2 more tornados from Friday, 5 total

National Weather Service damage survey crews are still conducting their surveys in East Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana but they have confirmed tornados as listed in the following areas:

Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather

The areas that NWS confirmed tornados for are the following:

  • Northwest McCurtain County, Oklahoma
    • Pickens, Oklahoma – EF-2 – 125 mph, 2.9 mile track
    • Surveys continue today in McCurtain County, Oklahoma
  • Red River County, Texas to McCurtain County, Oklahoma
    • 2 tracks confirmed, possibly 1 continuous track
    • Red River County, Texas – EF-3 -150 mph, 35+ mile track
    • Broken Bow, Texas – EF-2 – 135 mph, 8+ mile track
    • Surveys continue in McCurtain County, Oklahoma
  • Camp, Titus, Morris and Bowie Counties in Texas to Little River and Howard, Arkansas
    • 2 tracks confirmed, possibly 1 continuous track
    • Morris County, Texas – EF-2 – 125 mph, 18+ mile track
    • Camp County, Texas – EF-1 – 95 mph, 2.2 mile track
    • Tracks possibly connect in Titus County, Texas
    • Surveys continue in northwest Cass County, Texas
    • Future survey pending in Howard County, Arkansas
  • Upshur, Morris and Cass Counties in Texas
    • Tornado damage confirmed in Hughes Springs, Texas
    • Survey begins Sunday in Upshur County, Texas
  • Southern Bossier and Bienville Parish, Louisiana
    • Future survey pending near Elm Grove, Louisiana and Ringgold, Louisiana
NWS releases preliminary information on Friday’s tornadoes

Many residents of East Texas are in shock about Friday’s tornados . The tornado confirmed in Morris County left one person dead, according to a Morris County judge .

KETK / FOX51 News

