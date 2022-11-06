ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

WALB 10

Moultrie PD co-responder program gets national recognition

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department is getting national recognition for its efforts in community outreach. The Department’s co-responder program will keep counselors on hand to assist the Department, and the collaboration is made possible by the University of Georgia (UGA) Archway. “My role with the corresponding...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Tifton receives downtown development grant

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Aesthetic and appeal. Those are the two areas of downtown Tifton that the city wants to improve upon. The city was one of nine communities awarded funding through the rural downtown redevelopment grant. The City of Tifton was granted over $900,000 by the Georgia Department of...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton

TIFTON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes and Valdosta schools closed Thursday

Lowndes County and Valdosta City schools will be closed on Thursday do to the threat of inclement weather. The official notices from the county and city are shown below. UPDATE: Brooks, Echols, Berrien, and Lanier schools will also be closed Thursday. Lowndes County Schools Release:. Due to the threat of...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta honors October Employee of the Month

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta honors the October Employee of the Month, Joshua Hunt, at the City Council meeting. The City of Valdosta is pleased to honor Joshua Hunt as the October Employee of the Month. Hunt was presented with the Employee of the Month for October by...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole

LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

DCSS implements new bag policy for sporting events

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System will be implementing a new bag policy for sporting events. The new policy will start on Saturday with the 2022-23 basketball season. Under the school system’s new policy, the following bags are allowed:. Bags that are clear plastic and do...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Bimbo plans to invest $200M in new Valdosta facility

VALDOSTA – Global baking company Grupo Bimbo plans to build a second Valdosta production facility investing over $200 million. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Grupo Bimbo, a leading global baking company, will invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs in Lowndes County.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Bryan Walk

ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Jay Randall Walk

ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library

THOMAS COUNTY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Student senators say money is missing

Florida A&M University’s Student Senate gathered Monday for their weekly meeting in the Efferson Student Union. During the meeting, the senators went over upcoming events, confirmations and new bills they would like to pass this academic year. Londe Mondelus, pro tempore, led the first half of the meeting due...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

APD: Missing juvenile found

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Police said late Wednesday afternoon the 12-year-old girl was found safe.
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes EMA prepares for tropical storm Nicole

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is forecasted to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane later today as it moves across the Bahamas and eventually makes landfall just North of West Palm Beach late Wednesday night. Nicole is a large storm with a wind field extending hundreds of miles from the storm’s center meaning impacts will be felt well outside the forecast track cone.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes County buildings go green for veterans

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County will illuminated their county buildings green in honor of the Veteran Day holiday. In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Lowndes County announced that county buildings would be illuminated green from November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA

