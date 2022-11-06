Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
Thomasville Residents ask for the removal of City Council Members Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley and for TransparencyTruflix NetworkThomasville, GA
Thomasville’s Adam Hopkins to play in Under Armour All-America gameTruflix NetworkThomasville, GA
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationTruflix NetworkThomasville, GA
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Truflix NetworkThomasville, GA
WALB 10
Moultrie PD co-responder program gets national recognition
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department is getting national recognition for its efforts in community outreach. The Department’s co-responder program will keep counselors on hand to assist the Department, and the collaboration is made possible by the University of Georgia (UGA) Archway. “My role with the corresponding...
WALB 10
Tifton receives downtown development grant
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Aesthetic and appeal. Those are the two areas of downtown Tifton that the city wants to improve upon. The city was one of nine communities awarded funding through the rural downtown redevelopment grant. The City of Tifton was granted over $900,000 by the Georgia Department of...
famunews.com
FAMU Engineering Student Wins $200K Grand Prize in Pharell Williams Black Ambition Initiative
Florida A&M University (FAMU) senior engineering student Zachary Gilchrist won this year’s Black Ambition Initiative, sponsored by Pharell Williams. Gilchrist won $200,000 to go toward launching the business for his product, The Move, a social media app for parties, events, and cool local areas built for college students. “This...
WALB 10
New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes and Valdosta schools closed Thursday
Lowndes County and Valdosta City schools will be closed on Thursday do to the threat of inclement weather. The official notices from the county and city are shown below. UPDATE: Brooks, Echols, Berrien, and Lanier schools will also be closed Thursday. Lowndes County Schools Release:. Due to the threat of...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta honors October Employee of the Month
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta honors the October Employee of the Month, Joshua Hunt, at the City Council meeting. The City of Valdosta is pleased to honor Joshua Hunt as the October Employee of the Month. Hunt was presented with the Employee of the Month for October by...
WCTV
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
WALB 10
DCSS implements new bag policy for sporting events
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System will be implementing a new bag policy for sporting events. The new policy will start on Saturday with the 2022-23 basketball season. Under the school system’s new policy, the following bags are allowed:. Bags that are clear plastic and do...
valdostatoday.com
Bimbo plans to invest $200M in new Valdosta facility
VALDOSTA – Global baking company Grupo Bimbo plans to build a second Valdosta production facility investing over $200 million. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Grupo Bimbo, a leading global baking company, will invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs in Lowndes County.
WALB 10
Bryan Walk
WALB 10
Jay Randall Walk
WALB 10
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - From honoring Civil Rights advocates of the past and present to introducing new policing measures for the future, Dougherty County commissioners covered it all on Monday. The commission honored the late activist, Charles Sherrod, for the impactful legacy he left behind in Albany. His widow, Shirley...
WALB 10
Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. to potentially see impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, EMA encouraging preparedness
Valdosta-Lowndes kicks off annual holiday events
The city of Valdosta and Lowndes County is inviting community members out to attend the upcoming holiday season events, beginning on Dec. 2.
thefamuanonline.com
Student senators say money is missing
Florida A&M University’s Student Senate gathered Monday for their weekly meeting in the Efferson Student Union. During the meeting, the senators went over upcoming events, confirmations and new bills they would like to pass this academic year. Londe Mondelus, pro tempore, led the first half of the meeting due...
Ceremony for Imperial Hotel held in Thomasville
A new era for the historic Imperial Hotel in Thomasville. Friday night was the first time the sign has been lit since 1969.
WALB 10
APD: Missing juvenile found
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Police said late Wednesday afternoon the 12-year-old girl was found safe.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes EMA prepares for tropical storm Nicole
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is forecasted to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane later today as it moves across the Bahamas and eventually makes landfall just North of West Palm Beach late Wednesday night. Nicole is a large storm with a wind field extending hundreds of miles from the storm’s center meaning impacts will be felt well outside the forecast track cone.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County buildings go green for veterans
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County will illuminated their county buildings green in honor of the Veteran Day holiday. In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Lowndes County announced that county buildings would be illuminated green from November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
