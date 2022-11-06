ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

sheltonherald.com

Jordan Hawkins' concussion history cause for concern, but not career-altering

HARTFORD — The collective gasp from the 9,116 at XL Center when UConn men's basketball sophomore standout Jordan Hawkins crashed to the floor Monday night spoke volumes. The tears that flowed from Hawkins’ eyes as he sat near the end of the bench, towel over head, before retreating to the locker room spoke even more.
HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Rentschler Field and CCSU to host CIAC's six football championships in 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The CIAC will be returning to Rentschler Field and Central Connecticut State for its annual football championships as it begins another era of six playoff divisions, the organization announced Wednesday. Three games will be played at each site at...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
darientimes.com

Want to watch UConn men's basketball season opener tonight? Here's what you need to know

The UConn men’s basketball season opener has arrived, as the Huskies host Stonehill Monday night at the XL Center in Hartford (7:30 p.m.) But fans not at the XL will need the Fox Sports App or will need to log into FoxSports.com to see the game in its entirety. The game is televised by Fox Sports — John Fanta on play by play, former Husky Donny Marshall as the analyst — but it will be part of a Fox Sports 1 "look-in" as the network bounces from one game to another on opening night.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

University of Hartford men’s basketball coach announces resignation one day before season opener

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Hartford announced that men’s basketball coach John Gallagher announced his resignation on Monday. In his resignation letter, Gallagher said the university has “consistently and repeatedly” undermined the men’s basketball team. His resignation comes the day before the team’s first game of the season. In his resignation letter, […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Connecticut girls soccer coaches poll (Nov. 9)

Mercy remains atop the Class M/S girls soccer coaches poll despite the loss to Cheshire in the SCC tournament final last week. Also receiving votes: Nonnewaug, Southington, Simsbury. CLASS M/S. 1. Mercy (11) 1. 2. Woodland 3. 3. Stonington (2) 2. 4. Lyman Memorial 5. 5. Tolland 4. 6. Watertown...
NEW LONDON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Trumbull field hockey advances in Class L, 1st tourney win since 1999

Eight different players scored goals as 18th-seeded Trumbull defeated 15th-seeded Newington, 8-2, in a Class L state play-in field hockey game. It is the first state tournament victory for Trumbull (7-9-1) since the 1999 season (a 2-1 first-round victory over No. 2 Southington). The Eagles advanced to play at No....
TRUMBULL, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 10): Maloney is No. 1

The top two teams in last week’s GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll played Friday night in Meriden, and indeed, No. 1 was on the line. Maloney, which came in ranked second, beat Southington in double overtime, 31-28. And now Maloney is first. The Spartans take over the top spot,...
MERIDEN, CT
New Britain Herald

No. 6 New Britain sweeps No. 27 Middletown in CIAC First Round

The No. 6 New Britain Golden Hurricanes girls’ volleyball team (17-3) made quick work of the visiting No. 27 Middletown Blue Dragons (7-10) on Monday night in the CIAC Class LL First Round. The Canes took down the Dragons in straight sets and never allowed more than 12 points at any point.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

New Canaan girls cross country runs seventh at State Open

The New Canaan girls cross country team wrapped up a stellar season with a seventh-place finish at the CIAC State Open Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester. Led by sophomore Charlotte Moor’s top 20 finish, the Rams scored 220 points, finishing just ahead of Wilton (223). Glastonbury was the overall champ with 65 points, while New Milford (131) and New Fairfield (155) completed the top three.
NEW CANAAN, CT
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Tennis nonprofit planned for Derby Avenue site in West Haven

WEST HAVEN — A nonprofit offering lessons in tennis and life skills mentorship to economically disadvantaged New Haven youths has plans to build a recreational facility with office space on Derby Avenue in West Haven. The Tennis Foundation of Connecticut submitted an application to the West Haven planning department...
WEST HAVEN, CT

