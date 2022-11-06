ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing Reflect on Last 15 Years Together in NASCAR

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EdGhp_0j0w6GKo00
(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Not only is today the end of the NASCAR season, but it is also the end of the Kyle Busch era at Joe Gibbs Racing. 15 years have come to this. During negotiations, the two parties just arrived at an impasse this year, and it was clear that a new direction was being made for both.

With this being the final race for Kyle Busch at JGR, you will notice a few things. The M&M’s No. 18 Toyota Camry TRD has a unique design. Faces of fans make up the M&M’s art in a mosaic form. Also, Busch’s helmet has a collage of his career accomplishments with Gibbs.

JGR put out a great video with all of the moments, the wins, the championship, and everything in between. At least as much as would fit.

From signing day to that first win, the first and second Cup Series title, and all of the great moments in between. The partnership between Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Busch was one of the best ever in NASCAR. The fact it comes to an end is a little sad, but we will have all the memories.

Kyle Busch Thanks JGR, Others in Farewell

He has one more race to line up for under that JGR banner, but Kyle Busch has already put out his farewell address. The way he begins the message “The end of an era” is to put it lightly. What he accomplished with this team is nothing short of greatness and it is his 15 years with Gibbs that has made him a future Hall of Famer.

“Thank [you] to Coach, everyone at JGR, the Mars family, [and] Norm Miller. Things will look a bit different next [year], but I’ll always be appreciative of what we’ve accomplished [and] the relationships we’ve built over the past 15 years,” he tweeted.

To end his message he turned to Rowdy Nation.

“Thank [you Rowdy Nation] for sticking [with] me over the years [and] especially this year, but I hope you’re ready to get even Rowdier for years to come.”

Truly, the end of an era.

Comments / 0

Related
Sportscasting

Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’

Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
Outsider.com

Terry Bradshaw’s Wife Breaks Silence on His Cancer Battle

Less than a year after her husband Terry Bradshaw was diagnosed with two types of cancer, Tammy Bradshaw is now speaking out about the NFL legend’s health battles. Bradshaw was diagnosed with bladder cancer and neck cancer between 2021 and 2022. During an interview with NBC News correspondent Harry...
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay

Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner Moved to Russian Penal Colony With Reportedly Brutal Conditions

Late last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner officially received her prison sentence from a Russian court, and will now spend nine years in prison. The harsh sentence came after officials at a Moscow airport found traces of hashish oil within her luggage. Now, after officially hearing her sentence, the renowned basketball player has been moved to a notorious Russian penal colony. Other prisoners there have reportedly complained of unusually harsh conditions.
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Kurt Warner Slams Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: ‘Time to Walk Away’

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has a message for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: it’s time to hang up the cleats. During a recent interview, Warner admitted that both NFL legends must cross the finish line soon. The controversial statement comes after both quarterbacks have struggled to start this season.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

581K+
Followers
65K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy