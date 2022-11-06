ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Man stabbed to death in Norwalk

By JOE CENTERS
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vx3HA_0j0w5uJ900

NORWALK — A Norwalk man is dead following a reported domestic dispute Saturday night.

Joeby Reed, 40, was stabbed and died from his injuries, Norwalk police chief Dave Smith said. An underage suspect, a family member, taken into custody, Smith said.

Norwalk police received a 911 call to the first block of E. Washington St., Norwalk, at 11:19 p.m. and police arrived on the scene at 11:20 p.m. Norwalk fire and North Central EMS arrived shortly after that.

A 16-year-old, Reed's son, was transported to the Seneca County Detention Center, Smith said.

"Immediately after getting to the scene and helping the victim, the Norwalk Detective Bureau was called in and started investigating the scene."

Reed, his son and his wife were at the scene.

"That's all I know about it right now," Smith said. "There was an argument, and Joeby ended up with a fatal stab wound."

Smith said he expects to release more information Monday.

"Once again, another shocking incident in 2022 for the city of Norwalk," said Smith, noting this is the first murder of the year.

"Remember, the suspect was taken into custody seconds after the police arrived, so I don't have a lot of the answers yet. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected at this time."

Smith said he was not aware of any past problems with the suspect.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Norwalk man dead after allegedly stabbed by relative

NORWALK, Ohio (WTVG) - A Norwalk man is dead, with police alleging that he was stabbed by a 16-year-old relative with a knife. According to Norwalk Police report, officers were called to a home on Washington Street after 1 p.m. Saturday night. The police chief said a female caller told...
NORWALK, OH
sent-trib.com

Two Bryan men plead guilty to assault

Two men from Bryan have pleaded guilty to assault after they beat a man at the side of the road. Gary Brown, 61, and Tyler Brown, 30, appeared Oct. 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. The men, who are formerly of Fostoria, were indicted...
BRYAN, OH
WKYC

Man dies in Cleveland hit-and-run crash

CLEVELAND — A man was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, Cleveland police said. It happened just before 8 a.m. at E. 152nd and South Waterloo Road. While few details about the incident have been released, Cleveland police do say this was a domestic issue and not a random crime.
CLEVELAND, OH
hometownstations.com

Findlay man arrested after allegedly causing harm to stepson with knife

Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: Officers responded to a medical call in the 700 block of Hull Avenue. It was determined that an argument between stepfather and adult stepson had turned physical. 74-year-old Raul Ochoa had used a knife to cause serious physical harm cuts to the face and arm of his stepson. The stepson was treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital. The stepfather was placed under arrest for Felonious Assault ORC 2903.11(a)(1), a Felony of the 2nd degree.
FINDLAY, OH
cleveland19.com

Strongsville police charge 18-year-old in double fatal accident

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old woman is now facing criminal charges in connection with a July crash that killed a recent Strongsville High School graduate and a 20-year-old man. Strongsville police arrested Mackenzie Ford Shirilla, 18, on Nov. 4. Shirilla is also facing charges for allegedly breaking into the...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Two found dead in west Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a west Toledo house fire, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials. Crews responded to the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue, near Berdan, just after 12:30 p.m. One male and one female were found dead inside the home: one...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man shot while working at after-hours club on city’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an after-hours club Sunday on the city’s East Side. Demetrius Williams, 33, of Cleveland was shot about 6:15 a.m. on Gay Avenue and East 124th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police received a ShotSpotter alert that shots had been fired in the area. ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, notifies police of possible shootings.
CLEVELAND, OH
sent-trib.com

BG woman cited after dogs allegedly bit a jogger

A Bowling Green woman has been cited after her dogs allegedly bit a man. Bowling Green police officers were called to the 400 block of North Summit Street Friday at 10:20 a.m. for a report of a dog bite. Dispatched advised an ambulance was en route. Officers spoke with a...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Georgia woman indicted for allegedly causing crash on I-75 that injured 11-year-old

A Georgia woman has been indicted for vehicle assault after she allegedly was at fault for an Interstate 75 traffic crash that injured a child. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Lania Shana Treadwell, 25, Decatur, Georgia, for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; two counts endangering children, one a fifth-degree felony and one a first-degree misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both minor misdemeanors; and two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug or abuse or a combination of them/OVI, both first-degree misdemeanors.
DECATUR, GA
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
AKRON, OH
hometownstations.com

Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man

A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
152
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy