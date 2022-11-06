ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WOWK 13 News

State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to approve two state constitutional amendments, changing the way judges set bail and modifying voter eligibility requirements, the AP projected Tuesday night. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to change the way judges set bail. Issue 1 requires Ohio judges to consider public safety […]
13abc.com

Ohio Democratic Party responds to election results

Ohio Republicans are charting their next steps after big Election Day wins while Democrats are trying to figure out what went wrong. Safety tips for cleaning gutters and hanging holiday lights. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Safety tips for cleaning gutters and hanging holiday lights. Assessing Ohio's changing political landscape.
spectrumnews1.com

What the passing of Issue 1 and Issue 2 means for Ohioans

Voters in Ohio overwhelmingly passed state issues one and two Tuesday night. But what does that mean for those living across the Buckeye State?. Mindy Drayer talks with political strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke. Mehek also discuses the historic voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election and why we may see more and more women running for office in the near future.
Axios

Ohio's red sweep

GOP victories at the top of the ticket headlined another banner election for Ohio Republicans within all branches of government. Driving the news: Republicans held control of the Ohio Supreme Court, maintained supermajorities in both Statehouse chambers and once again swept the slate of executive offices. The state's congressional delegation...
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio Secretary of State

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati City Council member and businesswoman and independent candidate Terpeshore “Tore” Maras in November’s general election. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati...
WSYX ABC6

Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
WDTN

2022 Ohio November Midterm General Election Results

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, November 8, Ohioans once again had the opportunity to vote in the Ohio General Election. On the ballot this time around were candidates for U.S. Senate, Ohio Governor, and more issues that could effect the Miami Valley. When the polls close Tuesday night WDTN.com will begin compiling the […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer

Republican incumbents won the day in races for Ohio’s attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer, according to unofficial general election results. Attorney General Dave Yost fought back attacks for his role in the abortion ban now indefinitely blocked in Ohio, and reports of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled out of state for […] The post Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
sciotopost.com

Ohio Has Spoken Passing Issue 2 Voting Rights into Law

OHIO – Issue 2 voted on today has passed in Ohio making it illegal for local governments to allow certain people to vote. The Issue said, “only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state, and prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term after facing her toughest challenge in decades, while longtime Republican Rep. Steve Chabot lost his seat in a newly redrawn district. The victories for Democrats on Tuesday were rare bright spots in...
WTOL-TV

RESULTS: Mike DeWine wins governor's race

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Associated Press has called Ohio's governor's race for the incumbent Republican, Mike DeWine. DeWine defeated former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley to win his second term in office. DeWine, 75, was elected to his first term as governor in 2018. He previously served as Ohio attorney...
WKYC

Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election

CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
