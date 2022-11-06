ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonganoxie, KS

‘My kids don’t want to go’: Kansas foster mom pleads for help as state takes kids from home

By Rebekah Chung
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXSV4_0j0w4zgZ00

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (KNST)—  One Kansas foster mom is pleading for help amid an ongoing battle with the Kansas Department of Children and Families and foster care contractor Cornerstones of Care.

Jackie Schooler, a foster mom, living in Tonganoxie, is speaking out after countless attempts to advocate on behalf of her foster children.

“Cornerstones of Care, they count on foster parents to back down,” Schooler said. “They don’t want foster parents that speak up.”

Schooler is a single mom, who is caring for three foster siblings that are part of a sibling set of eight.

In an interview with Kansas Capitol Bureau, Schooler said her foster kids are at risk of being moved to an adoptive family in Manhattan, miles away from the only home they’ve known, in a matter of weeks. She said she’s reached out to the Governor’s Office, the Kansas Department of Children and Families, and Cornerstones of Care, but has not received any help.

“Their therapists , their teachers, their doctors have all said this is the worst possible scenario,” she said.

Schooler’s foster children will be moved to the adoptive family the day before Thanksgiving. They have been with her for more than three years, after being removed from their biological home.

In a string of unanswered emails, Schooler expressed to the foster care contractor that her foster kids have experienced anxiety because of the move, and requested more information.

A transition plan sent by the organization laid out about a month’s worth of steps, starting in mid-October, in just seven sentences.

“After 40 months of living with me, this is the best they could do,” Schooler said.

Meanwhile, Schooler said the organization has shot down requests to keep the children closer to their home in Lawrence.

Schooler said the organization has refused to allow her to adopt the youngest of the siblings, who she’s had since they were one-year old.

She said the organization has also turned down an adoption request from a nearby family, who already has a relationship with the children.

“The primary goal of kids that can’t be reintegrated are to go live with non-related kin… ‘NR kin’… and that’s who this family in town is,” Schooler explained. “It’s their daycare provider. And so, they spend every single day with her. And DCF and Cornerstones of Care refuse to allow for that. There’s no reason to traumatize my kids again by making them move to Manhattan to a family of strangers.”

Cornerstones of Care has also faced backlash from upset lawmakers and foster families that are in a similar spot as Schooler.

A closed meeting was held in October with the Kansas Department of Children and Families to discuss other cases that involve this sibling set.

However, Schooler said the department and Cornerstones of Care have yet to take action to make a redetermination in their case.

“My foster son has asked me to keep fighting for him, so, I’m here because of him, and because my kids don’t want to go to this family, and they don’t want me to give up trying,” Schooler said.

In a statement, Mike Deines, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Children and Families, said that “confidentiality requirements prevent DCF from commenting about a current open case.”

Cornerstones of Care spokesman John Ratliff, also declined to comment in a phone call with Kansas Capitol Bureau on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 15

Dawn Koerner
3d ago

Let me just say this. Between Saint Francis and department of child and families. They are failing the kids. They are stealing our kids. I’m a mom of a young lady in foster care. We have jumped all our hoops. They will not allow visits or phone calls but her biological dad can have them. He hasn’t ever been in her life. Saint Francis and cps. You all need help. You all have issues.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Wednesday's Child - Dana

Witman says inflation may be why donations are off to a slower start. Witman says inflation may be why donations are off to a slower start. Topeka Public Schools hosted its annual indigenous Family Night at Jardine Middle School.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home. Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life. Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew...
BASEHOR, KS
KAKE TV

Man sentenced in hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Kansas girl

EUDORA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 5 1/2 years in prison for the hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl earlier this year. KMBC reports Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza, of Overland Park, was sentenced Tuesday to 34 months for involuntary manslaughter and 34 month for aggravated battery. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 68 months.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co. polling place Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said the suicide happened Tuesday, November 8 inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a polling place at 312 NE Freeman Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

UPDATE: KCMO police locate missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A missing and endangered person report has been filed for 32-year-old Ebony Heaton in Kansas City, Missouri. Heaton was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m. in the area of E. 96th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to a missing person’s report issued by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri

DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Friday morning, Andy Woodward received a call from his wife saying he needed to pick her up from Kansasland Tire and Service at 29th and Wanamaker. He said a worker got in a wreck while taking their vehicle on a test drive. It wasn’t the accident that...
TOPEKA, KS
Awesome 92.3

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Topeka police investigating death in front of polling place

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police are investigating a death that happened in front of a polling place at 312 N.E. Freeman Ave. Police are calling the death a suicide. Authorities said there were no other injuries and there is no danger to the public. The polling place will remain open, according to the Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy