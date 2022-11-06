ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney

OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Post News Group Endorsements

These five leading mayoral candidates (pictured above) represent different approaches to solving Oakland’s complex challenges. All are capable of leading the City of Oakland, although with varying promises, strategies and action plans which have been spelled out in the flood of brochures and media advertisements that you have received during this campaign season. ThePost News Group invites you to rank the candidates according to your hopes and dreams for the Town. (They are presented in alphabetical order, not in recommended ranked order)
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight

San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mahoningmatters.com

Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
OREGON STATE
richmondconfidential.org

Would Props 26 or 27 benefit West Contra Costa’s only casino?

A man in a baseball cap repeatedly slams his balled up fist against a large, red button. He reaches into the back pocket of his jeans, pulls out a thick wad of $20 bills, and feeds the electronic bingo machine in between his frustration-filled hits. Next to him, a middle-aged woman in a bejeweled T-shirt and pink hoodie raises her arms in the air with pure joy, excitedly stamping her feet. Her machine dings and flashes bright, colorful lights, like the many others around her. Rows of machines are packed tightly together and nearly every seat is filled.
SAN PABLO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Peninsula House race ends after Canepa concedes

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – California State Assembly President Pro Tem Kevin Mullin (D-San Mateo) has won the race to succeed Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) in the United States House of Representatives district including southern San Francisco and much of San Mateo County, according to preliminary election returns. Mullin won 57.1% of the […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them

SAN JOSE, Calif. — As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side, it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theshelbyreport.com

Dehoff’s Markets Marks 50 Years Of Service To Redwood City, CA

Dehoff’s Markets celebrated its 50th anniversary on Oct. 15, with the store’s original location in Redwood City, California, still thriving under family ownership. However, the Dehoffs’ history of entrepreneurship in the Northern California community stretches much farther back than 1972. Emil Dehoff immigrated to the U.S. from...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility

On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
BRENTWOOD, CA

