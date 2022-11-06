Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney
OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
The latest election results from Bay Area and California
Ballots continue to be counted across the Bay Area after the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Click on the links below to view the most up to date election results for every race and ballot measure both statewide and in all seven Bay Area counties.
postnewsgroup.com
As Oakland Rent Strike at 3rd Avenue Building Continues, Management Hires Armed Guards
Since tenants living in the ReNew on Merritt building on 1130 3rd Ave. in Oakland started collectively withholding rent, management has hired armed guards. Rent-striking tenants say they are facing “harassment,” while management has said they hired the armed guards due to “threats” from tenants. Alexandra...
Motts poised for return to Antioch council, pledging to focus on rebuilding city’s image
Joy Motts appears set to return to the Antioch City Council, beating in Tuesday’s election the person who took her seat in 2020, District 1 councilmember Tamisha Torres-Walker. With all precincts reporting according to the unofficial election results, Motts finished with 35.32 percent of the vote, just ahead of...
postnewsgroup.com
Post News Group Endorsements
These five leading mayoral candidates (pictured above) represent different approaches to solving Oakland’s complex challenges. All are capable of leading the City of Oakland, although with varying promises, strategies and action plans which have been spelled out in the flood of brochures and media advertisements that you have received during this campaign season. ThePost News Group invites you to rank the candidates according to your hopes and dreams for the Town. (They are presented in alphabetical order, not in recommended ranked order)
San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight
San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
mahoningmatters.com
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
richmondconfidential.org
Would Props 26 or 27 benefit West Contra Costa’s only casino?
A man in a baseball cap repeatedly slams his balled up fist against a large, red button. He reaches into the back pocket of his jeans, pulls out a thick wad of $20 bills, and feeds the electronic bingo machine in between his frustration-filled hits. Next to him, a middle-aged woman in a bejeweled T-shirt and pink hoodie raises her arms in the air with pure joy, excitedly stamping her feet. Her machine dings and flashes bright, colorful lights, like the many others around her. Rows of machines are packed tightly together and nearly every seat is filled.
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer, lays off hundreds
The tech giant has 10,000 employees in San Francisco alone.
Peninsula House race ends after Canepa concedes
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – California State Assembly President Pro Tem Kevin Mullin (D-San Mateo) has won the race to succeed Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) in the United States House of Representatives district including southern San Francisco and much of San Mateo County, according to preliminary election returns. Mullin won 57.1% of the […]
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
San Francisco may see tectonic political shift Tuesday after heated westside race
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As San Franciscans head to the polls, residents of the city’s Outer Sunset neighborhood are voting on one of today’s most contentious races — and the results could help propel a political shift in the city’s government. Supervisor Gordon Mar is facing former San Francisco Democratic Party Central Committee member and […]
Greater Milwaukee Today
Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them
SAN JOSE, Calif. — As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side, it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
theshelbyreport.com
Dehoff’s Markets Marks 50 Years Of Service To Redwood City, CA
Dehoff’s Markets celebrated its 50th anniversary on Oct. 15, with the store’s original location in Redwood City, California, still thriving under family ownership. However, the Dehoffs’ history of entrepreneurship in the Northern California community stretches much farther back than 1972. Emil Dehoff immigrated to the U.S. from...
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility
On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
Wealthy Bay Area city reportedly hit by 'trend' of home burglaries
Jewelry, firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen from 11 homes.
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshows erupt throughout Bay Area: Vallejo, Richmond, Rodeo and Hayward
VALLEJO, Calif. - Illegal sideshows erupted throughout the Bay Area over the weekend in cities from Vallejo to Hayward. Police said at some points, gunfire was heard and some people pointed lasers at the drivers as well. One of the largest sideshows was in Vallejo, where police said they broke...
Comments / 0