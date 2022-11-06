The Plane Ride From Hell episode of Dark Side Of The Ring had everyone’s attention at the time and many involved revived a ton of backlash. Ric Flair received a lot of backlash following the episode as he was accused of sexual assault by flight attendant Heidi Doyle. Flair denied range allegations, but was still momentarily pulled from WWE’s show intros and appearances. Last week, he was also missing during the show intro for Crown Jewel, but was back in on RAW . Ric Flair spoke on his To Be The Man podcast, he addressed the signature intro mix up and said Plane Ride From Hell would be addressed in his new documentary.

5 HOURS AGO