bodyslam.net
Mia Yim Returns To WWE On Monday Night RAW, Solves The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem
The OC were found by someone else. On Monday Night RAW, the OC and Judgement Day had a standoff once again. However, AJ Styles would reveal that The OC had been found by someone who wanted to solve their Rhea problem. Suddenly, a hooded figure attacked Rhea Ripley from behind and revealed herself to be the former Reckoning, Mia Yim.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Gave John Cena And WWE His Blessing To Continue Working Together
Vince McMahon has no qualms with John Cena wrestling for WWE after his retirement. Ringside News exclusively reported that John Cena has “already discussed WrestleMania with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. That being said, John Cena “also remains loyal to Vince McMahon.”. Now, Ringside News have...
IMPACT Wrestling and AAA Star Laredo Kid Provides Injury Update
The Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide star suffered an injury during his mach against El Hijo del Vikingo in Monterrey on October 23, and he had emergency surgery. After spending nine days in the hospital, Laredo Kid spoke publicly for the first time in an interview with the Laredo Morning Times.
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Talks Paying Tribute to Kurt Angle With Both Wrestling Gear and Moveset
Josh mentions getting approval from Ken Shamrock to use the famous Ankle Lock, and Shamrock appreciated the respect that Josh showed when asking to use it. Alexander was a guest on the Kurt Angle Show and formally asked Angle if he could continue using the ankle lock. “I will keep...
This Week’s AEW Rampage See’s Viewership Uptick
This week’s AEW Rampage numbers are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 455,000 viewers on November 4. This number is up from the 378,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.14, which is up from the 0.12 demo that the show drew last Friday.
RAW Producers And Backstage Notes For This Week’s Monday Night RAW
The producers for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW have been revealed. Fightful Select have now revealed the producers for this week’s Monday Night RAW, as well as several backstage notes from the taping on Monday. – Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble –...
WWE SmackDown Brings In Over 2.1 Million Viewers This Week In Final Number
This week’s SmackDown viewership numbers are in. Brandon Thurston first reported the final numbers on November 7. SmackDown on 11/4 averaged 2.138 million viewers, while maintaining a 0.48 in the 18-49 key demo. The viewership number is up 8% from the preliminary numbers, while the demo rating is up 0.08 points.
Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW Plans
A stacked show is on deck for tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW. Tonight’s RAW will feature several high profile matches as well as a main event for the United States Championship. Fightful Select have the full rundown of tonight’s Monday Night RAW, you can read the report below.
WWE Gives Cedric Alexander A New Nickname
Cedric Alexander has a new nickname in WWE. As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE included a new nickname for Cedric Alexander’s graphic while he was coming out to compete in a match. WWE changed his nickname to ‘prime’ and even Michael Cole said ”It’s Prime Time!”
The Young Bucks File For New Trademark As AEW Return Nears
The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark. While they remain off AEW TV, it is believed The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have returned from their suspension. On November 3, the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) filed to trademark “The Wayward Sons” for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.
WATCH: Jeff Jarrett Takes A Shot At Braun Strowman During AEW Dynamite
During tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett cut a promo on stage alongside Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. While hyping up the gigantic Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett took a shot at Braun Strowman calling him a “make believe monster” and even took a slight jab at Triple H, by saying Braun is produced by the “Banana nose circus”. You can see Jarretts comments below.
Vince McMahon Once Had Plans For A Barbed Wire Death Match In WWE
Vince McMahon oversaw so many violent match types over the years such as the Hell in a Cell match, Inferno Match, Buried Alive match etc. There was still one dangerous match that never took place in a WWE ring, the Barbed Wire Death Match. Many fans may be shocked to...
New Documentary Will Address Ric Flair Plane Ride From Hell Incident, Flair Calls BS
The Plane Ride From Hell episode of Dark Side Of The Ring had everyone’s attention at the time and many involved revived a ton of backlash. Ric Flair received a lot of backlash following the episode as he was accused of sexual assault by flight attendant Heidi Doyle. Flair denied range allegations, but was still momentarily pulled from WWE’s show intros and appearances. Last week, he was also missing during the show intro for Crown Jewel, but was back in on RAW . Ric Flair spoke on his To Be The Man podcast, he addressed the signature intro mix up and said Plane Ride From Hell would be addressed in his new documentary.
Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Lady Frost Has Secured Her Release From the Company
Lady Frost made her way to IMPACT Wrestling last year at the company’s Knockouts Knockdown event in October, where she wrestled Rachel Ellering. They had a great match, which resulted in Rachel Ellering going to bat for Frost right in front of IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.
Tony Khan Promises This Week’s AEW Dynamite Will Be “Newsworthy”
Tony Khan is promising a big episode of AEW Dynamite tonight. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite seems to be a stacked one, as it will feature Bryan Danielson squaring off against Sammy Guevara in a two out of three falls match and more. Tony Khan took to Twitter ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and promised that the show will be newsworthy.
RevPro Live In London 67 Results (11/6/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in London 67 event on November 6 from 229 The Venue in London, England. The event aired on RevPro On Demand. You can read the full results for the event below. – RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Will Kaven. –...
Wheeler Yuta Discusses Getting More Comfortable On The Microphone In AEW
AEW’s Wheeler Yuta believes he is getting more comfortable on the microphone when he talks on AEW television. Yuta has been on the microphone more recently, going toe to toe with the likes of MJF on the mic. Speaking on the MackMania podcast, Yuta discussed getting more comfortable on the microphone in recent weeks.
Bandido Officially Signs Deal With AEW
The former Ring Of Honor champion is now All Elite. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bandido has signed his AEW contract. Following his promotional debut on Wednesday, September 28th Dynamite against ROH Champion Chris Jericho, the 27-year-old was initially offered a contract. Bandido has recently wrestled in...
Road Dogg Believes He Was A Better Sports Entertainer Than Bret Hart
Road Dogg has a lot of hot takes, and one of those is that he thinks he was a better sports entertainer than Bret Hart. Road Dogg recently appeared for an interview on the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast. The Montreal Screwjob was the topic that was discussed during the episode.
AJ Styles On Brock Lesnar: “I Don’t Think Brock Likes People”
The Phenomenal One discusses Brock Lesnar and his personality. While speaking on The Halftime Show, AJ Styles talked about what it is like to talk to Brock Lesnar and what he is like backstage in WWE. In reality, Styles doesn’t know if Lesnar, “likes people,” because he mostly keeps to himself.
