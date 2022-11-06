ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch

Twitter launched two new verification tools Wednesday but "killed" one of them hours later in a messy start to owner Elon Musk's campaign to revamp the influential platform following his $44 billion buyout. Elon is willing to try lots of things -- many will fail, some will succeed," she tweeted Wednesday.

