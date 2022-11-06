Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
BHS Volleyball Team Advances in State Tournament
Don’t let the 7-11 record fool you. The Bedford High School volleyball team is “battle-tested and able to compete against almost anyone,” according to Head Coach Lisa Predaina. The team will have an opportunity to find out on Wednesday when the 12th-seeded Buccaneers visit defending Division 3...
Boys Soccer Team Wins MIAA Division 2 Tourney Opener
~Submitted on behalf of the BHS Boys Varsity Soccer Team. Bedford opened the MIAA Division 2 boys’ soccer tournament with a 5-0 win at home against Silver Lake Regional High School on Monday night. The large crowd at Sabourin Field was treated to unseasonably warm temperatures, and the home...
Letter to the Editor: Many Local Barriers for Disabled Beyond the Status of the Reformatory Branch Trail
September, 2020, Bedford’s Disabilities Commission engaged KMA to develop an American with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan https://www.bedfordma.gov/town-manager/pages/disability-commission. Many ADA non-compliance barrier issues throughout Bedford were noted in their report, draft released in July, 2021, accompanied by suggested mitigation strategies, amounting to millions of dollars. KMA suggested...
Letter to the Editor: Losses and Gains if Bikeway Extension is Blocked
What Bedford Will Lose if the Minuteman Bikeway Extension Is Blocked—and What We Gain if It Passes. I have been commuting on the Minuteman Bikeway for more than a decade. At this point, I have traveled the length of the path—from Bedford to Cambridge and back—more than 1,000 times. And for the past seven years, I have helped support the bikeway community through a dedicated Twitter account: @minutemanbiker.
Town Leaders Share Career Insights with BHS Students
Two key leaders in Town Hall spoke to Bedford High School students last week about how government was the right personal career choice and how its impact can be felt by every citizen. Bedford Town Manager Sarah Stanton and Director of Public Works David Manugian paid a visit to BHS...
nshoremag.com
10 Best Restaurants in Andover
Andover residents have a long history of local loyalty, which helps the town’s excellent restaurants survive and thrive. Yella Grill, with its Mediterranean regional food, Larosa’s, with casual Italian, and Elm Square Bistro, where Chef Michael Sherman crafts new American cuisine, have all marked more than a decade in business, despite challenges from gas line problems to COVID. That’s an important milestone in an industry where more than half close within the first year, and 80 percent within the first five. But there’s also loads of love for newcomers who add to the vibrant dining scene.
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
Letter to the Editor: Benefits to Extending the Minuteman Bikeway
I support the Minuteman Extension because I want it to be safer to get around town without a car. The project makes Bedford more connected, accessible, inclusive, and responsible. Folks interested in learning more should watch the video. Key benefits are summarized below. SAFE. Improves crossings at Railroad Ave., Hartwell...
Veterans Day Speakers Will Include High-Ranking BHS Graduate
A 1991 Bedford High School graduate who has advanced to the highest Army enlisted rank will be a featured speaker at Bedford’s annual Veterans Day ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 11. Command Sgt. Major Philip Blaisdell is senior enlisted advisor to the Army’s deputy chief of staff for operations, plans,...
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
About 10 Percent of BHS Senior Class Qualifies for National Merit Recognition
Twenty Bedford High School seniors – about 10 percent of the Class of 2023 – have been recognized for their performances on last spring’s National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Four seniors – Anna Chong, Emily Kang, Emma Szabo, and Mihir Vaze – achieved scores that ranked them...
Fashionable & Sustainable: Bedford High School Prom Dress Pop-Up Events
Prom and semi-formal events are coming up soon at Bedford High School. Last year, BHS teacher Sandra Arena organized “Prom Dress Pop-Up” events for students. Students can try on and choose from 200 pieces including dresses, suits, and accessories displayed and ready to be borrowed on racks in the High School locker room. The efforts are continuing into this year.
An Obituary: Charles F. Harrington, Jr.
Charles F. Harrington, Jr., 96, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 at Rivercrest in Concord, MA. Charles (known affectionately as “Charlie”) was born in Worcester, MA. He was the oldest of five children. Charles has been a resident of Worcester, Hartford, Bedford, Chelmsford, and Concord. A memorial service...
Letter to the Editor: A Nature Trail for All
It has been well-documented that there are people with disabilities who can’t use the Reformatory Trail (RBT). On the other hand, there are accounts of people who use wheelchairs and enjoy it. Should these cases define your view on the plan to pave? If you are interested in more info to help your decision, please read on.
Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant
Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
thepulseofnh.com
Name Of Man Killed In Weekend Motorcycle Crash In Seabrook Released
The name of the Massachusetts man who was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Rockingham County has been released. Officials say Jeff Zajac of Saugus was riding on Route 107 in Seabrook Saturday when the motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Zajac was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived and his fiancee was seriously hurt. Police are still looking into the accident but don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors.
Moderator’s Message for Special Town Meeting, November 2022 (Part 2)
There are several procedural topics to keep in mind as we all prepare for Special Town Meeting on Nov. 14. Our open town meetings are our legislative process. Registered voters act on our bylaws, appropriate funds and consider general town business. Our meeting procedures rest on a variety of state laws, the Bedford Charter and Bylaws, a reference guide called Town Meeting Time, and our practices at previous Town Meetings. Many details about the rules and how Town Meeting works are available on the Town’s website.
thelocalne.ws
Bicyclist injured in Monday afternoon crash
IPSWICH — A bicyclist has been taken to Beverly Hospital after he was struck by a car on Monday. The crash happened at 3:55 p.m. on Central Street in the stretch between CVS and Mineral Street. At the time, the dispatcher radioed that the cyclist was unconscious. Later, however,...
Letter to the Editor: An Appeal to Safety and Accessibility in favor of Article 10
At the cost of adding to the gallons of (virtual) ink that have been spent on this topic, I am writing to give some of my reasons to support Article 10 at the upcoming Town Meeting. My family loves the fact that Bedford is small enough to make bikes a...
