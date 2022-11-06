ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Kenneth Lee (Ken) McLaughlin

Kenneth Lee (Ken) McLaughlin, 80, of Coldwater, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 6, 2022, following a long illness. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ken’s life and share memories Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the 4-H Cabin, Branch County Fairgrounds, 262 S. Sprague St, Coldwater. There will be a meal following the service.
COLDWATER, MI
abc57.com

Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Elkhart, Goshen

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and $150,000 were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen over the weekend. One $150,000 ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen. Two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen. One ticket was...
ELKHART, IN
wkzo.com

Downtown Battle Creek to host Winter Wanderland event December 2-3

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Downtown Battle Creek will ring in this year’s holiday season with the first-ever Winter Wanderland event, Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3. City officials say Winter Wanderland is a collection of holiday-themed events happening in and around Downtown Battle Creek. The...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
granicus.com

How Kalamazoo, MI used OpenCities and OpenForms to modernize its website and improve the user experience

Kalamazoo is a city situated in southwestern Michigan and is equidistant from Detroit and Chicago. An estimated population of about 75,000 residents and industry leaders in pharmaceuticals, medical science, and craft beer call Kalamazoo home. To keep residents current on community news, events, and meetings, Kalamazoo city officials wanted a modern, easy-to-use website that was both user friendly and easy to update on the backend.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy