FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Non-Profit Renaissance Faire Set to Welcome West Michigan Families
I'm sure I speak for many when I say my fascination with the Medieval and renaissance faires all started when Heath Ledger starred in the 2001 action/adventure film A Knight's Tale. Jousting never looked better!. I have yet to visit Medieval Times outside of Chicago yet, but I have visited...
wtvbam.com
Fire behind CCS Administration Building believed to have been caused by homeless man
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater police and fire departments believe a homeless man started a fire Wednesday morning in the woods behind the Coldwater Community Schools Administration building on Sauk River Drive. The fire was reported at about 7:45 a.m.. Dark smoke was visible for several minutes on...
10 Months Later: What’s Happening With Kalamazoo’s Gull Road Tavern?
At the start of 2022, we noticed some changes were finally starting to take place at Kalamazoo's infamous Gull Road Tavern. The building has sat unused for close to 10 years, so when construction crews started working on the building at 5001 Gull Road in Kalamazoo we couldn't help but get excited!
wtvbam.com
Branch County voters overwhelmingly reject Maple Lawn millage question
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Branch County voters gave a big thumbs down to a five year millage request for Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation on Tuesday. The request was trounced by almost 2,900 votes with 9,193 voting no while 6,280 said yes. The millage was requested...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Kenneth Lee (Ken) McLaughlin
Kenneth Lee (Ken) McLaughlin, 80, of Coldwater, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 6, 2022, following a long illness. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ken’s life and share memories Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the 4-H Cabin, Branch County Fairgrounds, 262 S. Sprague St, Coldwater. There will be a meal following the service.
abc57.com
Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Elkhart, Goshen
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and $150,000 were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen over the weekend. One $150,000 ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen. Two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen. One ticket was...
wmuk.org
Absentee ballot returns are near 90 percent in Kalamazoo, Portage and Battle Creek
Roughly 90 percent of absentee voters in Portage returned their ballots by about 2 p.m. That’s according to Portage City Clerk Erica Eklov. In Battle Creek, nearly 90 percent of AV ballots had been returned and the number is about the same for the City of Kalamazoo. In Kalamazoo,...
wkzo.com
Downtown Battle Creek to host Winter Wanderland event December 2-3
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Downtown Battle Creek will ring in this year’s holiday season with the first-ever Winter Wanderland event, Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3. City officials say Winter Wanderland is a collection of holiday-themed events happening in and around Downtown Battle Creek. The...
WWMTCw
Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
At Least 4 Restaurants in Southwest Michigan That Will Be Open For Thanksgiving Dinner
Now that spooky season has come and gone, we're in the countdown to the holiday season. Whatever the holidays will look like for you and your family this year, it's always good to have options!. If you aren't feeling up to hosting a large family gathering and you would rather...
Voters reject proposed increase to Kalamazoo County operating millage
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Voters in Kalamazoo County opted against increasing the tax rate levied to fund the county’s general operating expenses, according to unofficial results of the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. The proposed 4.85-mill tax would have been levied for a period of 20 years beginning in 2023, if...
Fox17
Battle Creek initiative to teach life skills, help men move on from addiction, homelessness
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two churches in Battle Creek held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon for an aftercare home designed to help those who have experienced homelessness. The Hope House is the result of a collaboration between Victory Life Church and Hood Church, according to the former. We’re...
granicus.com
How Kalamazoo, MI used OpenCities and OpenForms to modernize its website and improve the user experience
Kalamazoo is a city situated in southwestern Michigan and is equidistant from Detroit and Chicago. An estimated population of about 75,000 residents and industry leaders in pharmaceuticals, medical science, and craft beer call Kalamazoo home. To keep residents current on community news, events, and meetings, Kalamazoo city officials wanted a modern, easy-to-use website that was both user friendly and easy to update on the backend.
Thousands of absentee ballots yet to be counted in Kalamazoo County before results are final
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Absentee ballots from the cities of Portage and Kalamazoo -- the county’s largest population centers -- have not been counted as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Once counted, they could change the outcome of elections compared to earlier vote totals reported by the county. A...
WWMTCw
Nearly 90% of absentee ballots have been returned in Kalamazoo County, so far
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 55,000 absentee ballots have been issued in Kalamazoo County. Nearly, 90% have been returned as of 1 p.m., Kalamazoo County officials said. Calvary Reformed Church in Mattawan saw voters coming in and out to cast their ballots for the midterm election Tuesday. Election Day 2022:...
Owner leads police to stolen pickup truck
Police tracked down two stolen cars in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said.
Fox17
Suspect leads multiple agencies on 44-mile pursuit through Kzoo County, still at large
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are seeking a man who reportedly led authorities on a multi-city pursuit through Kalamazoo County late Monday night. The 22-year-old man is wanted for illegally possessing a gun, assaulting an officer, and for fleeing and eluding authorities, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
wtvbam.com
MSP looking for two occupants of stolen vehicle that crashed on Holmes Road
BRONSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers along with other law enforcement agencies are looking for two occupants of a stolen vehicle that crashed late Saturday night in Branch County. Troopers were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash in the curves of Holmes Road...
wtvbam.com
Branch County shows it is not Whitmer Country, Dixon wins Branch by nearly 2-1 margin
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson were re-elected on Tuesday but they were beaten soundly in the Branch County balloting. Republican challenger Tudor Dixon defeated Whitmer 10.131 to 5,674. Benson lost in Branch County to Republican challenger...
