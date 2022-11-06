Read full article on original website
Three Americans dead from carbon monoxide poisoning at Mexico City Airbnb
Nov. 9 (UPI) — The cause of death in the case of three Americans found dead in a Mexico City Airbnb was found to be carbon monoxide poisoning. Kandace Florence, 28, Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall were found dead in an Airbnb after making a trip to Mexico City to celebrate the Day of the Dead. On Halloween Day, the three were found dead.
Just Stop Oil protesters target M25 for fourth day
Just Stop Oil supporters are protesting on the M25 for the fourth consecutive day.Surrey Police said officers are dealing with activists who climbed a gantry at Junction 8 of the UK’s busiest motorway.The road has been closed in both directions while officers climb the gantry.Officers are on scene and dealing with activists who have climbed the gantry at Junction 8 on the M25. The road has been closed anti-clockwise.— Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) November 10, 2022Essex Police said they arrested a woman attempting to climb a gantry around 1.5 miles from Junction 28 clockwise.The force said: “One lane was closed...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. A group of climate activists gathered at the U.N. climate summit’s main venue to protest against fuel fossil companies and other polluters. The activists chanted slogans like, “kick polluters out, let people in” and sang and danced at the venue’s entrance. Speakers at the protests blamed big polluters for destructive weather events, like flooding drought and rising see levels.
