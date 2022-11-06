ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 41

Never surrender
2d ago

There's nothing more satisfying than telling you that "I told you so". This is exactly what I said was going to happen if they gave Rogers that contract. It's hilarious and well deserved. The Packers might finish last in the division.

Reply
16
Fun n Games
2d ago

This is the attitude of all ball players these days. Sportsmanship has left the game. They all act like “coddled babies”! Get a grip men, entitlement doesn’t look good on a grown man.

Reply
6
golf65
3d ago

overrated over paid and washed up. He cannot make others better. He is too selfish

Reply(1)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Green Bay Packers news

After Sunday afternoon’s disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game where quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled, the Green Bay Packers appear to be headed towards some even more bad news on Monday as it looks like star pass rusher Rashan Gary might have suffered a season-ending knee injury.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next

Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season.  Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news

The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception

In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10

The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Reveals When Michigan State Investigation Should End

The investigation into the violent incident at Michigan Stadium where Michigan State Spartans players allegedly assaulted two Michigan Wolverines players following their game on October 29 is ongoing. However, it appears that there might be a big update on the investigation soon. Speaking to the media this week, Michigan head...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy