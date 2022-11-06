ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Pele, Messi, Moore: Could this be the greatest all-time World Cup XI?

A host of the best players on the planet will be in action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.They will all be hoping to make a name for themselves alongside some of the greats who have featured in the showpiece tournament over the years.Here, the PA news agency compiles a greatest all-time World Cup XI.Lev YashinYashin played in three World Cups for the Soviet Union, helping them to reach the quarter-finals twice, in 1958 and 1962, as well as the semi-finals in 1966. Dynamo Moscow stopper Yashin remains the only goalkeeper to win the European Footballer of the Year...
thebrag.com

The World Cup winner has been predicted by a ‘FIFA 23’ simulation

Has there ever been less excitement for a World Cup? From the winter scheduling to human rights issues, Qatar’s hosting hasn’t gon down well with the rest of the world. Even bumbling, crooked Sepp Blatter admitted this week that it was “a mistake.”. EA Sports, however, has...
FanBuzz

The 2022 World Cup Could Make History, As Long As These Five Teams Don't Win It All

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is already historic. It will be the first World Cup held in the Arab world, and only the second in Asia after South Korea and Japan hosted the competition in 2002. This will be the first -- and hopefully last -- time the World Cup is not held in the summer months, and the schedule will be condensed to accommodate the brutal Qatar heat as well as regular club seasons, with the World Cup Final coming just 29 days after the host country and Ecuador play the first group stage match.
swimswam.com

Noe Ponti Wins 2 More, American Women Take 3 Titles at Bolzano Day 2

SCM (25 meters) Noe Ponti wrapped up a historic performance at the legendary Bolazno international meet in Italy on Sunday with two more event wins. That gave him five total at the meet, which matched Thomas Rupprath’s record from 2001 and 2002. Ponti added another meet record, this time...
swimswam.com

World Champs Medalist Holly Barratt Retires From Competitive Swimming

World Championships medalist Holly Barratt announced her retirement from the sport following the completion of the 2022 World Cup. Australian national teamer Holly Barratt has retired from swimming. The 34-year-old sprint specialist announced her retirement shortly after competing at the 2022 World Cup in Indianapolis. Holly Barratt represented Australia for...
Yardbarker

Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad

With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
BBC

Shooting Para Sport World Championships: Ryan Cockbill wins bronze for GB

Rifle shooter Ryan Cockbill has won Britain's first medal of the Shooting Para Sport World Championships in the United Arab Emirates with a bronze. The 32-year-old held his nerve in the R4 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 event to secure a medal after a shoot-off with Francek Tirsek of Slovenia.
swimswam.com

Matsumoto Hits 1:45.88 200 Free At JPN Professional Championships

LCM (50m) Several of Japan’s biggest stars were in the pool over the weekend contesting the 5th Japan Professional Swimming Championships. Japan’s roster for Melbourne has already been announced, which means these Championships offered an additional opportunity to get some racing in one month out. 32-year-old Ryosuke Irie...
swimswam.com

FINA Receives $8M Less TV Revenue Than Initially Expected From Tokyo Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) distributed $540 million of TV revenue from Tokyo, $50 million less than what federations initially expected. Stock photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) distributed $540 million of Tokyo Games television revenue, $50 million less than what international sports federations were reportedly...
The Independent

India vs England LIVE: T20 World Cup latest score and updates as Chris Woakes takes early wicket

England are one step away from a place in the T20 World Cup final, but they must now get past India, the most in form team of the tournament, if they want to secure their place in the climactic match. Jos Buttler’s side were put on the back foot during the Super 12 group stages after a rain-affected loss to Ireland and a washout versus Australia. England needed to win both of their last two matches – versus New Zealand and Sri Lanka – to qualify ahead of the Aussies and reach the final four.Buttler himself stepped up to...
The Independent

Wales out to make mark in Qatar after ending 64-year wait for World Cup chance

Look out for the bucket hats and wait for ‘Yma o Hyd’ to stir the soul. Wales are back at the World Cup.It may have taken 64 years – the longest gap for any nation between successive appearances in the finals – but Wales have rejoined FIFA’s party and plan to enjoy the ride in Qatar.Back in 1958, the football landscape was unrecognisable to the one driven by mass media and million-pound contracts today.Sweden hosted the only World Cup to feature all four home nations, and Pele announced himself in spectacular style as Brazil won the first of their record...

