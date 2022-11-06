The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is already historic. It will be the first World Cup held in the Arab world, and only the second in Asia after South Korea and Japan hosted the competition in 2002. This will be the first -- and hopefully last -- time the World Cup is not held in the summer months, and the schedule will be condensed to accommodate the brutal Qatar heat as well as regular club seasons, with the World Cup Final coming just 29 days after the host country and Ecuador play the first group stage match.

2 DAYS AGO