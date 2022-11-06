Follow beat writer Gregg Bell for live updates from Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

The roof is open for one of the rare times at the Cardinals’ stadium in Arizona, like it was for the Seahawks’ Super Bowl here against the Patriots.

That was seven years ago.

The task for first-place Seattle (5-3) at NFC West-rival Arizona (3-5) in a 1:05 p.m. kickoff: stop the Cardinals’ running game, again. Last month, the Seahawks held Arizona’s running backs to 44 yards on 18 carries. That put the Cardinals into many third and longs. Seattle sacked Kyler Murray five times and won 19-9.

This time, Arizona will have James Conner. He’s missed most of the last month with a rib injury, but was active to play Sunday.

The Seahawks left injured wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and injured linebacker Darrell Taylor inactive. No Taylor again means more of Bruce Irvin.

The News Tribune profiled Irvin this morning, specifically how thankful he is to have this third Seattle go-round with coach Pete Carroll.

“Lord knows I was supposed to be in jail or dead somewhere,” Irvin told The News Tribune in 2015.

Instead, he’s a husband and father of three children. They are ages nine, two and one. He was playing in the third game of his return Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

“I think about that, a lot,” Irvin said. “I often catch myself thinking about that a lot in games, like during a TV timeout or just between plays. I just kind of look up in the crowd and I’m like ‘Dang! I’m really in the league, from where I came from. And not only in the league, I’m in my 11th year.

“A lot of people don’t get to experience three years, and I’m on 11. “Man, every chance I get I just thank the Lord and I just thank the people who helped get me here.”

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) warms up before the start of an NFL game against the New York Giants at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 30, 2022. Cheyenne Boone/Cheyenne Boone/The News Tribune

Follow Irvin’s and the Seahawks’ day in the desert with live updates here: