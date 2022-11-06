Jets-Bills delayed for about 10 minutes due to sky cam malfunction

Here’s a new one: the Jets-Bills game at MetLife Stadium was delayed for a few minutes midway through the third quarter due to a technical difficulties...when the sky cam malfunctioned.

Apparently, one of the four wires that runs the sky cam the length of the stadium snapped during the Jets’ first drive of the second half, forcing a delay with 8:27 left in the third after a Zach Wilson completion to Braxton Berrios.

The Jets were 11 plays and 58 yards into the drive, which contained one fourth-down and two third-down conversions, and trailed Buffalo 14-10 as of the stoppage.

The delay lasted a little over 10 minutes before the sky cam was taken down and removed from use, during which time CBS affiliates showing the game flashed to the Dolphins-Bears game just in time to see Tua Tagovailoa throw a touchdown pass to Jeff Wilson.

Gang Green got a little more insult to the injury of the delay, getting called for a false start – just the second accepted penalty against them on the day – on the first play back, and then turning the ball over in field goal territory when Von Miller sacked and stripped Zach Wilson on third down, wit the ball recovered by A.J. Epanesa at the Bills' 29.

However, much like they did after Braden Mann botched the opening kickoff, the JEts' D had their back - this time, Sauce Gardner picked off Josh Allen on the Bills' second play, giving the Jets a first down at the Bills' 19.

