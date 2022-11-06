ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Republicans will take 'full control' of Congress: Glenn Youngkin on midterms in 'This Week' interview

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US elections – live: Biden says he will work with Republicans as they close in on taking House in midterms

Joe Biden has described Tuesday as a “good day for America” after projections of a Republican midterms “red wave” failed to materialise and the Democrats appeared to have a good chance of retaining control of the Senate.While counting is still underway and the House is up for grabs, it remains likely that the Republicans will retake the chamber, albeit with a slim majority.The president said he would look to work with the GOP in a bipartisan manner, particularly when it comes to the war in Ukraine. “The American people have made clear, I think that they expect Republicans be...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy