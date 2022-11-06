ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter to pause on new blue check verifications until after midterm elections this week

By Tori Gaines
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twitter will be holding off on its new blue check verification rules until after the 2022 midterm elections this week, according to a report by The New York Times .

The social media giant released an iOS update on Saturday when the changes were originally expected to begin. Anyone who registers for the subscription service will also qualify for a $7.99 price and earn themselves a blue checkmark, a symbol previously only offered to verified users.

The update within the Apple App Store reads, “Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”

Elon Musk announced the blue check changes after buying the company and firing the executive board. Since taking over, Musk has also laid off over 750 employees from Twitter’s San Francisco Market Street office, and reports say that he has already let go of nearly half of the company’s employees worldwide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

