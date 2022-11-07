ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Strictly 2022: Ellie Simmonds eliminated after one of BBC show’s ‘best dance offs ever’

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPY4d_0j0w0bbX00

The latest celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed.

In Sunday night’s results show (6 November), Paralympic champion swimmer Ellie Simmonds became the sixth contestant to leave the BBC competition after a dance-off with Molly Rainford.

All four judges opted to save Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu after both couples performed their routines again, with head judge Shirley Ballas calling it “one of the best dance offs I think I’ve ever seen”.

Speaking after her elimination, Simmonds called her Strictly experience “incredible” and “life-changing”, and praised her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.

She said: “I want to thank Nikita ever so much. I’m going to miss him – he’s changed my life and confidence. We’ve had the most amazing days. We’ve had not just dancing days, but days we’ve just spoken for hours.

“And the confidence you’ve given me – I seem confident but you know what I’m like, I worry about everything so so much and we’ve literally represented everything. We went out there any danced our life out every single night and I loved it so much.”

Kuzmin tearfully said: “I am a bit disappointed as I wanted Ellie to have a bit more time on this TV show, I know how much it means to her. I’m really happy that this journey has been with you [Ellie] because she has taught me so so much, so much empathy, just so much, I’ve learnt so much in these seven weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aB5dN_0j0w0bbX00

He continued: “I love you Els, I just want to tell you every single person in this room loves you. That is just to say how much of a beautiful human you are, you spend time to go to each person inside this room, you care about everybody, you are just such a wonderful human and I am so glad I’ve had the chance to dance with you.”

In the wake of Simmonds’s elimination, viewers resurfaced a “sweet” question she asked Kuzmin after they finished their Charleston on Saturday (5 November).

Tony Adams, who scored the lowest judges’ points once again, sailed through to the next round.

Simmonds’s departure comes the day after viewers accused the series of being “fixed” due to the way the judges were scoring certain dances.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday 12 November at 6.55pm.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

I’m a Celeb star Olivia Attwood quits show after just 24 hours – but why?

Olivia Attwood has quit I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! just one day into the new series.It’s been revealed that the TV personality was forced to withdraw from the reality show due to a medical matter.ITV confirmed the news to The Independent, stating that the former Love Island star left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very...
digitalspy.com

The Great British Bake Off reveals goodbye letter from baker who missed the final

The Great British Bake Off semi-final spoilers follow. The baker who missed a spot in the Great British Bake-Off final next week has released a poignant goodbye message. Ahead of next week's all-important finale, the four remaining bakers faced their toughest challenges yet in Tuesday's semi-final episode (November 8). Related:...
The Independent

Olivia Attwood withdraws from I’m A Celebrity after one day in the jungle

Olivia Attwood has withdrawn from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds, after just one day in the jungle.ITV said the former Love Island contestant, 31, had been told by the programme’s medical team that it was not safe for her to return to camp.Attwood becomes the first contestant to leave the show, which launched on Sunday night.She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the showITV spokesmanA spokesman for ITV said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.“Unfortunately the medical team has advised...
The Independent

Josephine Melville: EastEnders actor dies backstage at Nottingham Playhouse after performance

Josephine Melville, the actor best known for her work on EastEnders, has died backstage at a theatre following a performance.The actor had been appearing as Maggie in a production of Natasha Gordon’s play Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse.Melville died after Thursday (20 October) night’s performance, the theatre announced on Friday (21 October).In a statement, the venue said that she received immediate assistance from house first-aiders and a medically qualified member of the audience before paramedics arrived.However, she died at the scene. No cause of death was given.Nottingham Playhouse said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor...
The Independent

The Crown star says Dodi Fayed has ‘never really been mourned because he’s never really been known’

Khalid Abdalla, the actor who portrays Dodi Fayed in season five of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, has said the Egyptian film producer has “never really been mourned because he’s never really been known”.Dodi was the son of billionaire and former Harrods owner Mohamed al-Fayed, and he was in a relationship with Princess Diana when they both died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.Speaking about how little is known about Dodi, who only lived to the age of 42, Abdalla told The Independent: “Dodi’s name has been on people’s lips for 25 years and yet nobody really...
BBC

I'm A Celebrity: Matt Hancock seen in first Bushtucker Trial

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has taken part in his first Bushtucker Trial for the show I'm A Celebrity. Hancock, whose appearance in the programme while a serving MP has been condemned, took part in the challenge with comedian Seann Walsh. Ahead of the trial being aired on ITV on...
The Independent

King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
The Independent

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33

American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
MILFORD, MI
The Independent

I’m a Celeb: Susanna Reid chides Matt Hancock after learning he’s already broken rule

Susanna Reid has chided Matt Hancock for already breaking an I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! rule.The Good Morning Britain presenter kicked off Monday’s episode of the ITV daytime show (7 November) by addressing the return of the reality series the previous night.Disgraced politician Hancock was confirmed to be a part of this year’s line-up last week, but he was absent from the launch episode, which was watched by an average of nine million households.Producers will send him into the Australian jungle in a few days alongside comedian Seann Walsh.“I think a lot of people last night...
Bustle

Olivia Attwood Shares Her “Heartbreak” Over Early I’m A Celeb Exit

Just as her long-time fans expected, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood conquered a lot within the first 24 hours of starring on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! She was branded a VIP (Very Isolated Person), jumped out of a helicopter with Chris Moyles, slept on a deserted island with Boy George and presenter Scarlette Douglas, took part in the first Bushtucker Trial of the series, and eventually made her way into camp. But by the second episode, Attwood had become the first celebrity to exit the series. So why did Attwood leave the jungle?
The Independent

I’m a Celeb: Ant and Dec tease Matt Hancock’s jungle arrival

Ant and Dec have revealed what they described as the “worst kept secret on tv” - Matt Hancock’s impending arrival on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!“This experience will be an adventure. When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me,” the former health secretary says in his teaser clip.“Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in. People will see me for me, warts and all.”Mr Hancock was suspended by the Tory party after it was revealed he would be joining the ITV reality show.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
digitalspy.com

Peter Kay announces monthly residency at London’s O2

Comedian Peter Kay has shared more details about his upcoming comeback tour, which includes a monthly residency at London's O2 arena. While speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2's breakfast show, the Phoenix Nights and Car Share star confirmed his tour will feature multiple dates in the capital, saying: "I'm doing the O2 once a month, I'm doing a residency. There's only been me and Prince who have done it."
The Independent

House of the Dragon director says series ‘swapped out’ actor without viewers realising

House of the Dragon tricked viewers with an actor switch-up that nobody seemed to notice.The finale of the Game of Thrones prequel series aired on HBO and Sky Atlantic last month.Upon the episode’s broadcast, viewers did not seem to notice that one of the characters was played by a different actor entirely.The detail was revealed by director Greg Yaitanes who, during a podcast interview, said the producers had to improvise when actor Elliot Tittensor got Covid-19 while they were filming the episode.Elliot appeared in the show alongside his twin brother Luke, as members of the kingsguard Sers Arryk and...
The Guardian

Britannia named worst UK hotel chain for tenth year in a row

Britannia has been named as one of the UK’s worst hotel chains, after coming bottom in a consumer survey for the tenth year in a row. The group has more than 60 hotels across Great Britain, many with illustrious histories: the Adelphi in Liverpool, for example, counted Winston Churchill among its high-profile guests.
The Independent

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford make first red carpet appearance as a couple

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, US.On Saturday (5 November), the singers arrived in matching Gucci ensembles and posed for photographs together under a large, quilted blanket from the Italian brand.Eilish, 20, opted for a silk slip dress with lace details and thigh-high splits, worn under a matching floor-length robe. Rutherford, 31, arrived in pyjama-style silk trousers with a matching shirt and loafers.The couple were all smiles as they stood for photographs, playfully wrapping the quilt around themselves to hide their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Flat So Bad It Will Make You Quit London

What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? I wonder, does London have any allure anymore? I always used to dream of London, as a kid: I was born in London and heard fantastical stories about what a shimmering, sprawling, intricate city full of life it was, and I craved to crawl back towards it. This, I thought, was the city where you made friends with people who went on to do wonderful things.
The Independent

The Independent

913K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy