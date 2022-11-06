Read full article on original website
Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday
The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
thecomeback.com
Black NFL coaches disrespected by Jeff Saturday hiring
The Indianapolis Colts made a big decision on Monday to fire head coach Frank Reich as the team continued to struggle on offense even despite making a change at quarterback and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. The Colts’ decision to fire their head coach wasn’t really all that controversial, but the decision to bring in former Colts player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach certainly was.
NBC Sports
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich
The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
atozsports.com
Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news
The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: It’s an “honor” to play in Germany
On Sunday, the two teams who entered the NFL at the same time will become the first teams to play a regular-season game in Germany. In Munich at 9:30 a.m. ET, it will be the Buccaneers “hosting” the Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll said that his team is embracing the opportunity, despite the long trip they’ll be making.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Jason Pierre-Paul, DeSean Jackson should be fine to play after the bye
The Ravens had two veteran players suffer an injury during Monday’s win over the Saints, but it sounds like neither is at risk of missing significant time — if any time at all. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that edge rusher Jason...
NBC Sports
Josh Allen’s elbow injury is something to monitor
Late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow. It didn’t keep him from finishing the game, an effort that included uncorking a long pass to receiver Stefon Diggs. Still, it could keep Allen from fully participating in preparations for the next game.
NBC Sports
Chiefs completed 38 more passes than Titans, unprecedented in NFL history
The Chiefs and Titans were practically playing different sports on Sunday night. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards. Titans quarterback Malik Willis completed 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards. The NFL has never seen a box score like that before. Kansas City completed...
NBC Sports
Beckham Jr. could return to NFC East on unexpected team
The NFC East is surprisingly the best division in football through Week 9, something few if any expected heading into the year, and the race for playoff positioning is getting spicy. And if the Dallas Cowboys want to fend off the Giants and try to catch the undefeated Eagles, they're...
NBC Sports
Roob's observations: Do Eagles need to get Smith going again?
Is DeVonta Smith’s declining production cause for concern? Is it time to give Nakobe Dean some playing time? Is it too early to start thinking about the 2023 draft?. All that and tons more in today’s edition of Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. It’s been surprising...
NBC Sports
Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special
The Bears weren’t able to pull out a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields threw three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and another score in the 35-32 loss, which set a record for a quarterback’s rushing yards and continued a run of strong play for a quarterback who is taking major strides in his second NFL season. Those strides were the focus for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when he discussed Fields’ peformance after the loss.
NBC Sports
Harrison Smith: Kirk Cousins makes plays to win and that’s all that matters
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got to revisit one of his most memorable NFL moments after Sunday’s win in Washington. Cousins was playing for Washington in 2015 when he shouted “You like that!” after a comeback win and he authored another one on Sunday. The Vikings were down 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but they scored the final 13 points of the game and Cousins reprised his famous line when accepting a game ball from head coach Kevin O’Connell in the team’s locker room.
NBC Sports
What Eagles learned from self-scouting tackling issues
Nick Sirianni on Friday claimed he wasn’t concerned about the Eagles tackling issues. The Eagles’ head coach said they would work to correct those issues like they did after the Detroit game in Week 1. And they’d have an extra few days to do it this time around.
NBC Sports
Roquan Smith sees no weaknesses on Ravens defense
It didn’t take long for linebacker Roquan Smith to make an impact in his Ravens debut. Smith stopped Saints running back Alvin Kamara short of the first down on back-to-back runs in the second quarter to force a punt that Baltimore used as a springboard to their first scoring drive of the night. Smith finished the night with five tackles and said after the 27-13 win that it was “amazing” to be on the field with a defense that made life difficult on the Saints all night.
NBC Sports
Packers president Mark Murphy: We are not ready to give up on the season
The Packers have lost five games in a row to fall to 3-6 with former head coach Mike McCarthy returning to town with the Cowboys on Sunday. Green Bay now is four games behind the Vikings in the win column in the NFC North. Yet, Packers president and CEO Mark...
NBC Sports
Two flags from Vikings loss aren't sitting well with Ron Rivera
Two penalties — one that cost the Commanders the chance to tie or win Sunday's game against the Vikings late and one that took a Washington touchdown off the board — were at the top of Ron Rivera's mind during a Monday morning session with reporters. The former...
NBC Sports
Did Eagles decide to be more careful with Hurts?
He’s still running a lot. He’s just not running as much. And it seems intentional. As the season has gone on and the Eagles’ offense has evolved, Jalen Hurts has begun running the football less frequently. He’s still on pace for the 2nd-most rushing attempts in NFL...
NBC Sports
Why Eagles coaches can’t stop praising Goedert
The morning after Nick Sirianni proclaimed that Dallas Goedert deserves to be in the conversation as one of the best tight ends in football, he wasn’t done. “Dallas Goedert needs to be in the conversation for best tight ends in the NFL,” Sirianni said again on Friday morning, the day after Goedert went off for 100 yards in Houston.
