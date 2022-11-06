ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

EMS responds to overturned vehicle on S Live Oak Dr, 1 injured

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several emergency crews responded to an overturned vehicle in Moncks Corner on Halloween night.

According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a crash on S Live Oak Drive near Wildwood Lane around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, responders located a vehicle that had collided with a tree and overturned.

One person was injured and trapped inside the vehicle.

Authorities worked to remove the person from the overturned vehicle and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

The Berkeley County EMS and Moncks Corner Fire Department also responded to the crash.

