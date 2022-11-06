ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

SkyCam breaking forces delay in Bills vs Jets

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) — Put this under strange delays.

The game between the Bills and the New York Jets on Sunday was delayed for several minutes by the CBS SkyCam, attached to a wire that goes across the width of the stadium, being too low and forcing a delay in the game for player safety reasons. Broadcasters said a cord that’s part of the contraption broke.

It happened with 8:27 remaining in the third quarter with the Bills leading 14-10.

After a 12 minute delay, the camera was taken down and the game continued.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

