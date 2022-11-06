ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Spectrum: Election preview with DeWine, LaRose

By Colleen Marshall
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9c6P_0j0vzBDE00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – This week on The Spectrum :

  • With only two days until Election Day, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined Republican candidates across the state on a bus tour.

“I’m running on my record,” DeWine said of his reelection bid against Democrat Nan Whaley. “I think it’s a very strong record.”

DeWine responds to why he’s refused to debate Whaley and why he hasn’t agreed to any in-depth interviews during his campaign.

  • Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks about election integrity in Ohio.

“We do it so well that even the loser knows they lost,” he said.

Hear what LaRose has to say about candidates across the country backing former president Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election.

  • Control of the U.S. Senate is at stake Tuesday. Hear from one of the country’s top election forecasters on how he believes the race between JD Vance and Tim Ryan will play out.

“You got to ask yourself, based on the year we’re in, and the political trajectory of a state like Ohio, which way are the undecided likely going to break,” said election expert Kyle Kondik.

  • Republican strategist Ryan Stubenrauch and former Democratic state senator Lou Gentile offer their predictions for Tuesday’s elections.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

How red is Ohio after Republican wins on Election Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once fondly referred to as a “bellwether” and often a swing state in major elections, Ohioans by and large elected candidates who were squarely and staunchly red in 2020 — and they followed a similar trend Tuesday night. The Ohio GOP was...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert loses 13th District to Democrat Emilia Sykes

CANTON, Ohio — Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert did not gain enough votes to represent Ohio’s 13th Congressional District in the 2022 midterm elections. The Republican candidate conceded to Emilia Sykes, a woman who serves as an Ohio state representative and comes from a well-known political family in northeast Ohio, at a watch party that was held in North Canton on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term after facing her toughest challenge in decades, while longtime Republican Rep. Steve Chabot lost his seat in a newly redrawn district. The victories for Democrats on Tuesday were rare bright spots in...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Midterm Election: Did Ohio break voter turnout records?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election night has come and gone but a big question that remains is how many people voted in the midterm election. Although early voter turnout in the Nov. 8 election exceeded 2018, setting a record for Ohio, suggesting an enthused election cycle, but overall turnout tells a different tale. “I think […]
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Mike DeWine re-elected Ohio governor

Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican incumbent governor, has won his bid to be re-elected as Ohio Governor against Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate and former Dayton mayor, according to the AP. As a candidate, DeWine has kept a low-profile as part of his campaign strategy to avoid discussing controversial political issues,...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to approve two state constitutional amendments, changing the way judges set bail and modifying voter eligibility requirements, the AP projected Tuesday night. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to change the way judges set bail. Issue 1 requires Ohio judges to consider public safety […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 is Your Local Election Headquarters

JD Vance addresses supporters after being the projected …. JD Vance addresses supporters after being the projected next US Senator from Ohio. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EgAf97. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses supporters following re-election. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses supporters following re-election. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TlYrv3. 2022 Midterm election wrap up. 2022 Midterm election...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection

Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How to vote in Tuesday’s general election

Watch NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony interview Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Election Day morning in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday is Election Day in Ohio and across the United States, where seats for the U.S. Senate and governors‘ offices across the country, as well as other local races, are […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Governor, Senate candidates make final push

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Candidates for U.S. Senate and Ohio governor are making their final bids to voters, but strategists on both sides of the aisle said the results are going to come down to one thing: voter turnout. “The red wave is coming,” Republican strategist Matt Dole said. “It’s just a matter of how […]
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio's 1st Congressional District

One of the hardest fought, most closely watched races is the one for Ohio's first congressional district. The district covers much of Hamilton County and Warren County. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The incumbent republican congressman Steve Chabot is running against current councilmember Greg Landsman. Watch the full debate...
CINCINNATI, OH
MSNBC

Joe: The better political athlete didn't win in Ohio

Democratic Ohio Senate nominee, Rep. Tim Ryan, lost Tuesday evening to J.D. Vance, the 'Hillbilly Elegy' author who was a searing Donald Trump critic before he converted into one of his most loyal allies. The Morning Joe panel discusses Ryan's concession speech and his campaign.Nov. 9, 2022.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Election Coverage: Issue 2 has passed in Ohio

OHIO —– Issue 2 has passed. The state constitutional amendment prohibits local governments from allowing non-electors to vote. This would require that “only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state, and prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy