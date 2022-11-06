ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

spectrumnews1.com

What the passing of Issue 1 and Issue 2 means for Ohioans

Voters in Ohio overwhelmingly passed state issues one and two Tuesday night. But what does that mean for those living across the Buckeye State?. Mindy Drayer talks with political strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke. Mehek also discuses the historic voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election and why we may see more and more women running for office in the near future.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Election Coverage: Issue 2 has passed in Ohio

OHIO —– Issue 2 has passed. The state constitutional amendment prohibits local governments from allowing non-electors to vote. This would require that “only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state, and prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

2022 Ohio November Midterm General Election Results

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, November 8, Ohioans once again had the opportunity to vote in the Ohio General Election. On the ballot this time around were candidates for U.S. Senate, Ohio Governor, and more issues that could effect the Miami Valley. When the polls close Tuesday night WDTN.com will begin compiling the […]
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races

All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Mike DeWine re-elected Ohio governor

Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican incumbent governor, has won his bid to be re-elected as Ohio Governor against Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate and former Dayton mayor, according to the AP. As a candidate, DeWine has kept a low-profile as part of his campaign strategy to avoid discussing controversial political issues,...
OHIO STATE
wcbe.org

Republicans retain veto-proof majority in Ohio House and Senate

Republicans have maintained their veto-proof majority in both chambers of the Ohio Legislature for the next session, while Democrats will add Ohio’s first two Somali American state lawmakers. The GOP needs 60 seats in the House and 20 in the Senate to override a governor’s veto of a bill,...
WSYX ABC6

Incumbent Mike DeWine defeats Nan Whaley in Ohio gubernatorial race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican Mike DeWine has won a second term as Ohio's governor. DeWine defeated Democrat Nan Whaley, who was trying to become the first woman to be elected governor of the Buckeye State. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed Tuesday night. DeWine...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Push to reform Ohio redistricting process moving forward

Columbus — There is a push to reform Ohio's redistricting process, and it comes after the Ohio Supreme Court repeatedly ruled that state congressional and legislative maps unfairly favor republicans. Still, those are the maps being used in the mid-term elections. In 2015 and again in 2018, nearly three-quarters...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio breaks early voting record

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio set a record for early and absentee voting in a midterm election this year. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, more than 1.55 million Ohioans either voted early or requested an absentee ballot for the midterm election, an increase of 3.9% over 2018, which was also a […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio’s minimum wage raise takes next step

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A citizen-led petition to increase Ohio’s minimum wage is one step closer to being put before voters as a ballot question. The issue is not on the ballot in Tuesday’s election as there are still several steps that need to be taken in the process. Raise the Wage Ohio is looking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s getting a $400,000 payout from two other data breaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second credit monitoring giant in the United States is dishing out money over not one, but two data breaches it suffered in the past decade. Ohio joined a 40-state lawsuit against Experian related to data breaches it suffered in 2012 and 2015, of which the latter also involved T-Mobile. The […]
OHIO STATE

