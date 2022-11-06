Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Inks Four on National Signing Day
Ole Miss men’s basketball has signed four highly-touted prospects for the 2023-24 season, head coach Kermit Davis announced as part of their National Signing Day class on Wednesday. Next fall the Rebels will welcome four-star 6-8 combo guard/forward Jordan Burks (Decatur, Alabama / Southern California Academy), 6-8 forward Jacob...
Ole Miss’ Jared Ivey Looks Ahead to Alabama Matchup
No. 11 Ole Miss junior defensive tackle Jared Ivey met with the media on Tuesday following practice to discuss the upcoming game against No. 10 Alabama. Ivey and his teammates are coming off of a bye weekend, after nine straight weeks of games. The Rebels have three regular season games remaining on the schedule.
Kiffin on Taking on No. 10 Alabama
No. 11 Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin met with members of the media on Monday as his team prepares to face the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) is coming off of a bye weekend after nine straight games. “It was...
Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of Ole Miss game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters on Monday, the first day of Ole Miss week. Below is everything he said to open the 10th game week of the year. "I think the No. 1 thing we want to focus on … I know people have kind of written us off to some degree, but at the same time, I think we have a lot of pride as an organization. I think we need to get focused on what it takes to win games. Play the game, win the game, prepare for the game, know you’re gonna go into the game with confidence and understanding of what you need to do to have success at your position, which is something that we need to do a better job of as coaches so the players feel that way in the game.
Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide
Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
LOOK: Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Masterfully Trolls Nick Saban
It appears that the Rebels' coach is catching up on some literature this week prior to his meeting with the Crimson Tide.
Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss vs Arkansas
The Southeastern Conference league announced on Monday the kickoff times for games on Saturday, Nov. 19. That day No. 11 Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will travel up to Fayetteville, Arkansas and take on the Razorbacks. The Rebels and Hogs will either start at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
LSU football vs. UAB: Schedule, TV time update for final home game of the season
BATON ROUGE - LSU football's Nov. 19 matchup vs. UAB to finish its 2022 home slate will be at 8 p.m. on ESPN2, LSU announced on Monday. LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is coming off a 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama this past Saturday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels' two-point conversion pass to freshman tight end Mason Taylor clinched the walk-off victory for LSU.
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Host SEMO
Ole Miss women’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday as they play host to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The tip-off is set for 6 p.m. inside the SJB Pavilion and can be seen on SEC Network +. Ole Miss opened the young season with a 72-60 win...
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Returns to Action
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team opens the 2022-23 regular season this evening as they play host to the Alcorn State Braves. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT inside SJB Pavilion and on SEC Network+. Ole Miss is coming off of a 91-62 exhibition victory over West Georgia....
Donor Credits University of Mississippi Accountancy School for Success
Macione building fund gift demonstrates school’s far-reaching impact. Joe Macione and his family have prospered because his accounting degree from the University of Mississippi gave him the tools necessary to have a successful career. So the Bristol, Tennessee, resident recently decided it was time to help others have the same opportunity for prosperity.
Beloved University of Mississippi Political Science Professor John W. Winkle III Mourned by Campus Community
Mississippi constitution expert leaves impressive legacy at Ole Miss. John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
Dollar General Worker Does Video On “How Bad It Is”
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. Unless, in many recent cases, you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the store, in his opinion. @travisbennett767 #dollargeneral...
UM Professor Granted Visual Artist Fellowship
Kariann Fuqua, instructional assistant professor of art and director of museum studies at the University of Mississippi, has been awarded a highly competitive artist fellowship from the Mississippi Arts Commission, the state’s official grants-making and service agency for the arts. Fuqua received one of just five MAC Visual and...
Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman […]
IORT surgery: Eliminate Cancer, Spare Healthy Tissue
Geremias Lux Pu has battled cancer over and over, but that hasn’t diminished his will to live and resolve to kick the disease as many times as it takes. “I’ve got to enjoy this life. It’s like a unicorn – it’s just one life we have to live,” said Lux Pu, a native of Guatemala who today works as a heavy equipment operator in Moss Point.
Woman injured Monday in Houston later died
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
Lafayette County Court Judge Election Results – Tuesday, November 8, 2022: Runoff Election Set
There will be a special runoff election in Lafayette County, Mississippi on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, for the newly created County Court Judge. Because none of the eight candidates running received over 50% of the vote, the top two will face off against each other in the runoff election. The...
University of Mississippi Police go on social media to dispel rumors of attempted abduction on Ole Miss campus
The University of Mississippi Police Department took to social media on Friday to dispel rumors of an attempted abduction on campus. “We are aware of a rumor circulating our community about an alleged attempted abduction occurring on campus,” the department posted on its Twitter feed Friday afternoon. “UPD was...
No Major Issues Reported at Lafayette County Polls
While some Mississippi towns dealt with some big Election Day issues, including a cyberattack on the Mississippi Sectary of the State’s website, it was fairly smooth sailing in Lafayette County, according to Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busby. “We didn’t have any major issues,” Busby said. Busby said...
