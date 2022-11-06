Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Florida State vs. Syracuse predictions, spread & injury report for 11/12
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football dropped their third game in a row last Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers, and our experts cashed their spread prediction for that game here. The good news is that Syracuse already has six wins and is bowl eligible, but they’ll want to bounce back after three straight losses.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 2023 recruiting cycle has proven disastrous for ‘Cuse
Syracuse basketball coaches remain without a commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle after four-star guard Mike Williams picked LSU over the Orange and several other finalists. Immediately prior to his commitment announcement, the 6-foot-4 Williams was receiving a decent amount of analyst buzz in the direction of the Tigers, so...
Where are Section III athletes going to college? (fall 2022 update)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with student-athletes with dreams of playing at the next level. As the NCAA’s early signing period nears, hundreds of athletes have already committed to play their sport at colleges and universities around the country.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on freshman guard Judah Mintz: ‘We’re focused on the things he can do’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Judah Mintz experienced some opening-night jitters in full view of the 17,000-plus fans at the JMA Wireless Dome. Less than 2 minutes into Syracuse’s season opener against Lehigh, the freshman point guard found himself ahead of the field and headed for a breakaway layup.
Caesars Sportsbook promo: Code FULLSYR for Florida State vs. Syracuse
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you haven’t signed up for an account with Caesars Sportsbook, you can get started with this link. If you register for a new account during the Caesars Sportsbook promo, you can utilize code FULLSYR to unlock your sign-up bonus. All new Caesars customers receive first-bet insurance worth up to $1,250 for any sporting event, which you can use for Saturday’s Florida State vs. Syracuse football matchup.
Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Lehigh
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team begins the new season in the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night against Lehigh. Tip time is 8 p.m. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, or streaming service. […]
Sean Tucker has looked less explosive this season. The numbers back that up (Tucker Tracker)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Anyone watching Syracuse football this season will tell you something has seemed off about Sean Tucker. The running back says he’s healthy. SU coach Dino Babers backed that up again Monday, stating Tucker is “full speed, and he’s our starting tailback.”
Baseball stadiums? Buffalo? Syracuse’s bowl destination, opponent will entail a bit of horse-trading
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s bowl game and opponent will be left in the hands of suits tasked with putting together intriguing television programming around the holidays. With a trip to the Orange Bowl ruled out, Syracuse will join the majority of bowl teams playing a 13th game based on a variety of factors.
What players, coaches are saying heading into Section III football championships
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football championships are right around the corner, and on Monday players and coaches from the 12 participating teams got together at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome for a walkthrough. The Class A, D and 8-man championships are scheduled for Friday, and the...
Jim Boeheim Gets Career Win No. 1,100
Syracuse basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. The win was significant because it pushed head coach Jim Boeheim's win total to 1,100. There would have been a formal celebration for this achievement, which is the second most in men's college basketball history, except ...
Former Syracuse head coach Paul Pasqualoni fired by Carolina Panthers
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse football head coach Paul Pasqualoni is on the hunt for a new job again. Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilkes fired Pasqualoni from his position as defensive line coach along with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper on Monday. Pasqualoni spent less than one year with...
Which Syracuse team that James Southerland played on was the best? One was ‘really crazy’ (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― James Southerland’s career at Syracuse spanned some of the school’s best years. He played on teams that were ranked No. 1 in the country and earned No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament in both 2010 and 2012. As a senior, he helped the Orange to the 2013 Final Four.
Felisha Legette-Jack earns 1st win at Syracuse, but her backcourt steals the show: ‘I get to watch this’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Immediately following her first win coaching her alma mater in her hometown, Felisha Legette-Jack grabbed a microphone from the scorer’s table and addressed the crowd over the loudspeaker. “We’re going to make it really hard for people to come into our house and take what...
Six Section III schools bumped to Class AAA playoffs in 7 sports: ‘It’s a disaster’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A handful of Section III schools have been reshuffled to compete in a new postseason division. And in some cases, the organizers of those sports are going into the reorganization very reluctantly.
Jim Boeheim addresses the media after win over Lehigh
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse beat Lehigh 90-72, on Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome in its season opener. The win marked the 18th time in the last 19 tries that the Orange have recorded a victory in its season starter. Joseph Girard III led the Orange with 19 points and freshman guard Judah […]
8-Man football championship predictions, preview: Frankfort-Schuyler vs. Morrisville-Eaton
Syracuse, N.Y. — We have reached championship weekend in Section III football, and Morrisville-Eaton and Frankfort-Schuyler are the last teams standing in 8-Man. >> You vote: Which teams will win Section III football titles this weekend? (poll)
Two late Rochester goals propel Amerks past Crunch 3-1
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 3-1, Wednesday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. After giving up the first goal, Gabriel Fortier tied the game early in the third, but the Amerks potted two more to take the win. Syracuse is now 2-6-1-2 on the season and 1-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.
localsyr.com
Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
Class A football championship predictions, preview: West Genesee vs. Fayetteville-Manlius
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football championships begin Friday, and the Class A title game between Fayetteville-Manlius and West Genesee should be a good one. These teams know each other very well, having played at least once in each of the last five seasons. >> Section III football...
Cicero-North Syracuse playing its best soccer heading into state Final Four
The Cicero-North Syracuse boys soccer team seems to be peaking at just the right time, heading into its first state Final Four in program history. The Northstars got off to a slow start this season, but have won their last eight matchups - only giving up one goal during that run.
