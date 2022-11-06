ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Florida State vs. Syracuse predictions, spread & injury report for 11/12

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football dropped their third game in a row last Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers, and our experts cashed their spread prediction for that game here. The good news is that Syracuse already has six wins and is bowl eligible, but they’ll want to bounce back after three straight losses.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 2023 recruiting cycle has proven disastrous for ‘Cuse

Syracuse basketball coaches remain without a commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle after four-star guard Mike Williams picked LSU over the Orange and several other finalists. Immediately prior to his commitment announcement, the 6-foot-4 Williams was receiving a decent amount of analyst buzz in the direction of the Tigers, so...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Caesars Sportsbook promo: Code FULLSYR for Florida State vs. Syracuse

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you haven’t signed up for an account with Caesars Sportsbook, you can get started with this link. If you register for a new account during the Caesars Sportsbook promo, you can utilize code FULLSYR to unlock your sign-up bonus. All new Caesars customers receive first-bet insurance worth up to $1,250 for any sporting event, which you can use for Saturday’s Florida State vs. Syracuse football matchup.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Lehigh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team begins the new season in the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night against Lehigh. Tip time is 8 p.m. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, or streaming service. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Jim Boeheim Gets Career Win No. 1,100

Syracuse basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. The win was significant because it pushed head coach Jim Boeheim's win total to 1,100. There would have been a formal celebration for this achievement, which is the second most in men's college basketball history, except ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Jim Boeheim addresses the media after win over Lehigh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse beat Lehigh 90-72, on Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome in its season opener. The win marked the 18th time in the last 19 tries that the Orange have recorded a victory in its season starter.  Joseph Girard III led the Orange with 19 points and freshman guard Judah […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Two late Rochester goals propel Amerks past Crunch 3-1

Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 3-1, Wednesday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. After giving up the first goal, Gabriel Fortier tied the game early in the third, but the Amerks potted two more to take the win. Syracuse is now 2-6-1-2 on the season and 1-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy