ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

University of Hartford men’s basketball coach announces resignation one day before season opener

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Hartford announced that men’s basketball coach John Gallagher announced his resignation on Monday. In his resignation letter, Gallagher said the university has “consistently and repeatedly” undermined the men’s basketball team. His resignation comes the day before the team’s first game of the season. In his resignation letter, […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
ABC6.com

Archie Miller’s URI Debut Spoiled by Quinnipiac

Foul trouble, turnovers, and difficulties getting shots to fall plagued Rhode Island in a 67-62 season-opening loss to Quinnipiac Monday night at the Ryan Center. The Rams got off to a slow start as three of their five starters picked up two fouls in the first 20 minutes of play. Malik Martin scored eight points off the bench in the opening period – including a pair of 3-pointers – to keep the game close. However, 12 first-half turnovers from URI allowed the Bobcats to head into the break leading 34-31.
HAMDEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Trumbull field hockey advances in Class L, 1st tourney win since 1999

Eight different players scored goals as 18th-seeded Trumbull defeated 15th-seeded Newington, 8-2, in a Class L state play-in field hockey game. It is the first state tournament victory for Trumbull (7-9-1) since the 1999 season (a 2-1 first-round victory over No. 2 Southington). The Eagles advanced to play at No....
TRUMBULL, CT
Bristol Press

Bloomfield uses speed to torch Bristol Eastern in 61-13 blowout

As Bristol Eastern and Bloomfield walked into Friday night’s game, the main storyline stemmed around how the Lancers’ stout defense over the last two weeks would fare against the explosiveness of the Warhawks offense. Unfortunately for the Lancers, Bloomfield’s speed and passing attack proved to be way too...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 10): Maloney is No. 1

The top two teams in last week’s GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll played Friday night in Meriden, and indeed, No. 1 was on the line. Maloney, which came in ranked second, beat Southington in double overtime, 31-28. And now Maloney is first. The Spartans take over the top spot,...
MERIDEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Tennis nonprofit planned for Derby Avenue site in West Haven

WEST HAVEN — A nonprofit offering lessons in tennis and life skills mentorship to economically disadvantaged New Haven youths has plans to build a recreational facility with office space on Derby Avenue in West Haven. The Tennis Foundation of Connecticut submitted an application to the West Haven planning department...
WEST HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: Voices that weren’t heard on Election Day

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Connecticut residents headed to the polls to make their voices heard. But 5,400 citizens in our state are unable to cast a ballot — for important races and issues that affect their families and communities — due to felony convictions. Connecticut, unlike two other...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Salmon spawning in Kensington keeps DEEP teams busy

BERLIN, Connecticut — The State Fish Hatchery in Kensington was especially busy for a Monday. Just a few times a year, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) team at the hatchery has their hands full --- with Atlantic salmon – and the focus is on spawning.
BERLIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy